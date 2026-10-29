Who is Nelson Peltz? What is his net worth? US billionaire, other partners offer to buy burger chain Wendy’s for $1.4 bn

US billionaire investor Nelson Peltz and a consortium of partners have made a $1.4 billion offer to acquire burger chain Wendy’s, saying the struggling fast-food company requires a turnaround that would be better pursued under private ownership.

The group, led by Peltz’s investment firm Trian Fund Management, has proposed paying $7.35 per share in cash.

Advertisement

Peltz, who has been a major Wendy’s shareholder for years, is joined in the bid by restaurant operator Flynn Group and investment firms BlueFive Capital and Sixth Street Partners. Trian and its related parties together own a 16.3% stake in the burger chain, a regulatory filing showed.

The proposed price is around 20% higher than Wendy’s closing share price on Tuesday. The company’s shares climbed as much as 17.3% to $7.20 after news of the offer emerged, according to Reuters.

Wendy’s acknowledged receiving the proposal and said an independent committee would review it. However, the company cautioned that there was no guarantee it would proceed with the deal or pursue any other strategic option.

Who is Nelson Peltz? Born on June 24, 1942, Nelson Peltz is an American billionaire businessman and investor. He co-founded Trian Partners, a New York-based alternative investment management firm, with Peter W. May and Edward P. Garden.

Advertisement

Peltz has held board positions at several prominent companies, including Heinz, Mondelēz International and Ingersoll Rand. He also previously served as chief executive officer of Triangle Industries.

Peltz was born into a Jewish family in Brooklyn, New York, and spent his childhood in the Cypress Hills neighbourhood. He studied at Horace Mann School in the Bronx before joining the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in 1960. However, he left the institution in 1963 without earning a degree.

What is Nelson Peltz’s net worth? Peltz's net worth is estimated at $1.5 billion, according to Forbes' real-time billionaire rankings.

His wealth is linked to his investments and business interests, including his role at Trian Fund Management.

Why does Peltz want to buy Wendy’s? The proposed takeover would build on a relationship between Peltz and Wendy’s that stretches back nearly 20 years. Trian has held a substantial stake in the company and maintained representation on its board.

Advertisement

The investor group believes that private ownership would give Wendy’s the financial resources and time needed to strengthen its operations and franchise network. It outlined this position in a letter to the company's board.

"We believe private ownership is the better path and provides the patient, long-duration capital needed to restore the business and the franchise system to a position of strength," the investor group wrote to the company's board.

Flynn Group, another member of the consortium, operates over 340 Wendy’s outlets. It is one of the chain’s largest franchise operators in the US and holds the master franchise rights for Australia and New Zealand.

Why is Wendy’s struggling? Trian said Wendy’s was at a "critical juncture", citing financial pressure on American consumers, economic uncertainty, continued inflation in commodity prices and stronger competition in the fast-food burger segment.

Advertisement

The company has been dealing with declining sales as consumers become more cautious about spending on restaurant meals. Wendy’s withdrew its annual financial forecasts in August, when CEO Bob Wright acknowledged that the chain was not delivering at the level it could.

"We are not performing in our potential."

The company's debt burden is also a consideration in the proposed turnaround. Wendy’s reported net debt of around $2.4 billion as of June 28.

"The business requires significant capital investment to de-lever and execute the strategic initiatives needed to turn system performance around," Peltz and Flynn Group's CEO Greg Flynn said in a letter to Wendy's.

Trian declined to provide any further comment beyond the regulatory filing.

(With inputs from agenci)

Advertisement

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X