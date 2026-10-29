Who is Nikhil Dhoka? Meet CEO of JioBlackRock Broking - Former Kotak Neo executive takes charge | All about him

Nikhil Dhoka has been appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of JioBlackRock Broking Private Limited, the brokerage arm of the joint venture between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock. Dhoka shared the news of his appointment on LinkedIn.

The move came after nearly four-year stint at Kotak Neo, where he most recently held the position of senior executive vice president, overseeing product and revenue. Before that, his career included roles at Paytm and Western Union, covering product development, digital broking and international digital remittances.

At JioBlackRock Broking, Dhoka's priority, according to his post, is to make investing and trading easier for customers to understand and use. The company is in the incubation and product-development phase, with an ambition to build a digital-first platform for retail investors.

Who is Nikhil Dhoka? Dhoka describes himself as an entrepreneur and business leader focused on solving customer problems and turning ideas into products and businesses at scale.

In his current role, he said he aims to rethink how customers experience capital markets, with an emphasis on making investing simpler, more intuitive and accessible.

His experience includes building and scaling Kotak Neo, leading product mandates at Paytm and working on digital remittances across global markets at Western Union. He has also worked as a founder and collaborated with early-stage founders.

According to his LinkedIn profile, his work has covered business, product, strategy, technology and growth, with a focus on customer experience and business outcomes.

What did Nikhil Dhoka say about joining JioBlackRock Broking? Announcing his appointment on LinkedIn, Dhoka said India's capital markets were at an important stage, with participation increasing but investing and trading continuing to feel complex for many people.

He said JioBlackRock Broking aimed to make markets easier to understand and navigate, allowing more Indians to participate with confidence.

Dhoka also highlighted the strengths of Jio Financial Services and BlackRock, alongside the wider asset management and wealth ecosystem, as the venture seeks to deliver value to customers across their financial journey.

He said he looked forward to building a team that combines an understanding of customer needs with design and technology to rethink the capital markets experience. He also thanked the leadership teams at Jio Financial Services and BlackRock for their trust and confidence in him.

What is JioBlackRock Broking? JioBlackRock Broking Private Limited is the brokerage arm of the Jio Financial Services–BlackRock joint venture. The venture is part of JioBlackRock Investment Advisers, a 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock.

JioBlackRock Broking received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in June 2025 to operate as a stockbroker and clearing member.

The business is looking to combine Jio's digital distribution reach with BlackRock's investment and technology capabilities to develop a retail-focused, digital-first investing platform.