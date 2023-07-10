Who is Nina Kothari? The lesser-known sister of billionaire Mukesh Ambani1 min read 10 Jul 2023, 12:45 PM IST
Mukesh Ambani's sister Nina Kothari runs a multi-crore business which spans in different field ranging from petrochemicals to sugar. Know about the leading lady of Ambani family
Be it the launch of a new product or buying a new mansion, people are always curious to know about the mega-rich Indian family. However, one of the members of the Ambani family, prefers to stay away from media's limelight and continues to create her own success story. Many people might not know about Mukesh Ambani's sister Nina Kothari who is the owner of Kothari Petrochemicals.
