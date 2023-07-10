comScore
Who is Nina Kothari? The lesser-known sister of billionaire Mukesh Ambani
Be it the launch of a new product or buying a new mansion, people are always curious to know about the mega-rich Indian family. However, one of the members of the Ambani family, prefers to stay away from media's limelight and continues to create her own success story. Many people might not know about Mukesh Ambani's sister Nina Kothari who is the owner of Kothari Petrochemicals.

Nina Kothari wife of late businessman Bhadrashyam Kothari is the chairperson of Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Limited. She started her own entrepreneurial journey with the launch of Javagreen coffee and food franchise in 2003.

Currently, she is a well known personality in the corporate world because of her business work. Her organisation is engaged in domestic and international business. 

Nina Kothari married businessman Bhadrashyam Kothari in 1986. She lost her husband becase of cancer in 2015. She is currently living with her son Arjun Kothari, and daughter Nayantara Kothari.

Soon after the death of her husband, Nina was appointed as the chairperson on 8 April, 2015. As the whole responsibility which was earlier managed by husband fell on Nina's shoulder, it was not a cake walk for her to handle the company. However, Nina not only managed the company but also took it to new heights.

After taking over the company as chairperson, Nina expanded the HC Kothari Group to additional industries. Currently, Kothari Petrochemicals and Kothari Safe Deposits Limited are two additional Kothari Group companies. Currently, Nina Kothari owns two stocks publically and has a total assets worth over 52.4 crores.

Updated: 10 Jul 2023, 12:45 PM IST
