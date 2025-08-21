Who is Niranjan Gupta? Hindustan Unilever appoints ex-Hero MotoCorp CEO as new Chief Financial Officer

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) giant Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) announced on Thursday, 21 August 2025, that it has appointed industry veteran Niranjan Gupta as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), according to an exchange filing.

The company also disclosed that Niranjan Gupta's appointment will be effective as a designate from 1 September 2025 and that he will take the reins from 1 November 2025.

Gupta is appointed to be the company's CFO for a five-year period, with his last working date at the position on 31 October 2030.