Who is Pankaj Pandey? Power Grid's new Director (Operations) to succeed Naveen Srivastava in December

Pankaj Pandey has been appointed as the new Director (Operations) at Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL). He is currently serving as the Executive Director (TBCB) at the company.

According to a regulatory filing by Power Grid, the Ministry of Power formally conveyed the appointment through an order dated 30 October 2026.

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Who is Pankaj Pandey? A veteran of the power sector, Pankaj Pandey brings approximately three decades of experience specifically within India's power transmission industry.

He has steadily climbed the ranks at Power Grid over his extensive career. Before assuming his current role as Executive Director in September 2023, he served as the company's Chief General Manager from 2020 to 2022.

Pandey operates out of Gurugram, Haryana, where PGCIL's corporate headquarters is located.

Pankaj Pandey: Transition and tenure Pankaj Pandey’s appointment will take effect from the date he assumes charge of the post, which will be on or after 1 December 2026.

He is set to succeed the current Director (Operations), Naveen Srivastava, who is scheduled to superannuate on 30 November 2026.

Pandey's tenure in the operational leadership role will continue until his own superannuation date on 30 June 2030 or until further orders are issued, whichever is earlier.

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Director Ops selection process The official appointment follows a recommendation made earlier this year by the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB).

On 29 August 2026, the PESB recommended Pandey’s name to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) for final approval. He was selected after the board interviewed a total of 12 candidates for the position.

Also Read | Why Power Grid wants cable and wire makers to ramp up production

Power Grid Corporation's net profit up over 8% in Q2 Power Grid Corporation of India has posted over 8 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹3,866.16 crore in the September quarter.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,566.08 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025, according to an exchange filing.

Total income rose to ₹12,055.11 crore in the quarter from ₹11,670.24 crore in the same period last year.

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The company's board also approved payment of the first interim dividend of ₹3 per equity share of ₹10 each (@30 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital) for the financial year 2026-27.

The record date for the purpose of payment of dividend shall be Friday, 6 November 2026 and the first interim dividend will be paid to the members on Monday, 30 November 2026.

In a statement, the company said it incurred capital expenditure of ₹16,864 crore and capitalised assets of ₹9,300 crore (excluding FERV and including assets capitalised under finance leases) on a consolidated basis till 30 September 2026.

Power Grid's Gross Fixed Assets on a consolidated basis stood at ₹3,29,852 crore (including Gross Lease Receivables) as on 30 September 2026.

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At the end of Q2FY27, the total transmission assets of the company and its subsidiaries stood at 1,87,576 ckm (circuit kilometre) of transmission lines, 293 substations and 6,49,116 MVA of transformation capacity.

The company maintained an average transmission system availability of 99.81 per cent till Q2FY27.

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