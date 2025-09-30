Who is Parag Parikh? Adani Total Gas' chief financial officer resigns

Adani Group's gas supply arm, Adani Total Gas, announced that its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Parag Parikh, has resigned from his role, effective Tuesday, 30 September 2025, according to an exchange filing.

The company also disclosed that Parag Parikh's resignation will be effective from the closure of business hours on Tuesday.

“We wish to inform you that Mr Parag Parikh, Chief Financial Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the company, has resigned with effect from the closure of business hours on September 30, 2025,” the company informed the stock exchanges through its filing.

As per the exchange filing, the industry veteran plans to pursue external professional opportunities elsewhere.

“Due to pursuing external professional opportunities, he will relinquish his position as Chief Financial Officer of the company,” said Adani Total Gas on Tuesday.

In a letter to the board of directors, Parikh clarified that there is no other material reason for his resignation beyond the one stated. “There is no other material reason for my resignation apart from the above-stated reason,” said Parag Parikh in his resignation letter.

Who is Parag Parikh? Parag Parikh is an industry veteran with nearly three decades of work experience in multiple sectors in India. Parag Parikh's resignation from his role as CFO of Adani Total Gas comes after serving more than six years in the company.

Before his CFO appointment, Parag Parikh was with the GMR Group for nearly 5 years, with his last position as Group Head of Finance of the infrastructure conglomerate.

According to the data collected from LinkedIn, since January 2025, Parikh has also been a Member of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry's (FICCI) CFO Council.

Parikh began his career as an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Gammon Infrastructure Projects Ltd, before joining GMR Group as their CFO of the Energy business.

Parag Parikh has a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from the Jai Hind College in Mumbai. The industry veteran also holds a Master's degree in Commerce from the University of Mumbai.