Who is Peyman Kargar? TVS Motor shuffles top role — All about the automaker's new CEO and Director

TVS Motor Company on Friday named Peyman Kargar as its chief executive officer (CEO). Kargar will succeed K N Radhakrishnan and will take over the role from 27 January 2027. Meanwhile, until the order comes into effect K N Radhakrishnan will continue in the position, the automaker said.

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The company's National Stock Exchange filing dated 28 August states, “We enclose a Press Release regarding “TVS Motor Company Appoints Peyman Kargar as Director and Chief Executive Officer”. The filing was issued by Company Secretary K S Srinivasan at 10:15 AM.

From the date Peyman Kargar will take over, Radhakrishnan will serve as a non-executive director until the company's annual general meeting scheduled for July 2027.

All about the automaker's new CEO and Director Currently, Peyman Kargar serves as TVS International President and has been at this post for the past 1 year and 4 months, according to his LinkedIn profile. He joined the automaker on 1 April 2025.

According to the company, TVS Motor's International Business has become an increasingly important contributor under his leadership as its global business contributes 29% of the company sales volume and is growing at 33%. In the last financial year, the company achieved a record performance, selling 5.9 million vehicles globally and delivering 30% revenue growth, the automaker said.

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In the past, he served in various pivotal roles across Europe, Asia and the Middle East. With over 30 years of global leadership experience in the automotive industry, his work experience extends to senior roles at Groupe Renault, where he led commercial, quality, and after-sales functions globally. Based in Dubai, Peyman is a prominent name in the industry who is known to have offered strategic consulting and transformation leadership to businesses across regions. He co-founded and led X-PM Middle East & Africa, Visionary World Holding, and INFINITY EXECUTIVE P.T.I.

Before joining TVS, Peyman Kargar served as Global Chairman and President of prominent INFINITI Motor Company for over 2 years which is a luxury vehicle division of Japanese automaker Nissan. During this time, he led end-to-end operations including product planning, R&D, manufacturing, sales, and finance. The luxury brand repositioned itself globally with a renewed emphasis on design and innovation under his stewardship.

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Peyman held multiple leadership positions at Nissan Motor Corporation during his tenure. He journey encompasses several leadership positions, including Chairman of the Africa, Middle East, and India (AMI) Region, and CEO of the DATSUN brand. Besides this, he served as Senior Vice President and Adviser on the Management Board of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.

An alumnus of London Business School, he secured Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in 2013. He obtained his mechanical engineering degree from INSA de Lyon.