Who is Philipp Navratil? Nestlé replaces fired CEO Laurent Freixe with insider after office affair

Swiss food giant Nestlé said on Monday that Nespresso executive Philipp Navratil will replace Laurent Freixe as the CEO of the company, in an abrupt shakeup of the upper management.

Navratil's appointment comes after the Swiss company dismissed Laurent Freixe over his alleged affair with a subordinate at the office.

“Nestlé's Board of Directors today announces that Philipp Navratil has been appointed as CEO of Nestlé, S.A., following the dismissal of Laurent Freixe with immediate effect,” the company said in a press release on Monday.

Nestlé’s shares fell 3.6 per cent in early trading on Tuesday before paring the drop.

Who is Philipp Navratil? Philipp Navratil started his career with Nestlé in 2001 and has decades of experience in the company. At 49, if everything goes well, it can be expected that the new Nestlé CEO will stay in his role for about a decade. This is expected to be much longer than Laurent Freixe's one-year stint as Nestlé CEO.

“I am honored by the trust the Board has placed in me, and it is a privilege to take on the responsibility of leading Nestlé into the future. I fully embrace the company's strategic direction, as well as the action plan in place to drive Nestlé's performance,” Philip Navratil said of his appointment at Nestlé.