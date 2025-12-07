Who is Pieter Elbers? IndiGo CEO gets DGCA's show-cause notice over mass cancellations, disruptions

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) reportedly issued a show-cause notice to IndiGo's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers on Saturday amid mass IndiGo flight cancellations.

The DGCA reportedly held the airline accountable for large-scale operational disruptions in recent days, pointing to "significant lapses in planning, oversight and resource management," news agency ANI reported.

As per the notice, Elbers must respond within 24 hours to explain why enforcement action should not be initiated against the carrier; failure to reply will allow the DGCA to decide the matter ex parte.

"You are hereby directed to show cause within 24 hours of receipt of this notice as to why appropriate enforcement action should not be initiated against you under the relevant provisions of the Aircraft Rules and Civil Aviation Requirements for the above-mentioned violations," the notice read.

Who is Pieter Elbers? Pieter Elbers is a Dutch airline executive who has been the CEO of IndiGo since 2022. According to his profile on IndiGo's official website, he has over 30 years of industry experience.

The IndiGo crisis brought the spotlight on Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers, who issued apologies over the flight cancellation controversy.

Pieter Elbers's career: Pieter’s foundation and experience were formed in his impressive 30-year career at KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Prior to joining IndiGo, Pieter was the President and Chief Executive Officer of KLM for eight years.

He started his career at KLM in 1992 as a Manager Aircraft loading. During his tenure at KLM, he held various key executive positions in The Netherlands, Japan, Greece, and Italy.

In 2011, he was promoted to Chief Operating Officer, and to President and CEO in 2014. During this time, he was also an executive of the AIR FRANCE-KLM Group.

Pieter also serves on the IATA Board of Governors and has been elected as the Chair since June 2024.

Pieter Elbers' education: Pieter earned a bachelor’s degree in Logistics Management and a master’s degree in Business Economics.

He also completed various executive programs at IMD, Lausanne and Columbia University, New York.

IndiGo chaos Hundreds and thousands of IndiGo flights were cancelled a d delayed in the past few days.

The DGCA stated that the "primary cause" of the disruptions was IndiGo's failure to make "adequate arrangements" to meet the revised staffing, duty-time and rostering requirements under the newly implemented Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) scheme.

The DGCA observed that the breakdown in services reflects "significant lapses in planning, oversight and resource management", amounting to prima facie non-compliance with the provisions of Aircraft Rules, 1937 (Rule 42A) and relevant Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) on duty periods, flight time limitations and prescribed rest periods for crew.

The regulator also pointed out failures in passenger care, noting that the airline did not provide the mandated information or facilities to affected travellers following cancellations, delays and denied boarding, violating CAR provisions regarding passenger rights.

Since last week, the civil aviation industry in India has been hit by massive disruptions, with cancellations, severe delays, and the rescheduling of many flights by IndiGo, primarily due to a sudden shortage of pilots and crew following the implementation of revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms issued by the DGCA last year.

This has led to thousands of passengers facing significant inconvenience, long queues, and inadequate facilities, with some stranded at the airport for hours. Passengers have also urged the airline to provide timely updates and support to minimise inconvenience.

According to airport data accessed on Saturday, several major hubs reported significant cancellations by IndiGo.

Hyderabad Airport recorded 69 planned cancellations, including 26 arrivals and 43 departures. At Delhi Airport, operated by GMR, 86 IndiGo flights were cancelled for the day, comprising 37 departures and 49 arrivals. Ahmedabad Airport also reported disruptions, with 35 departures and 24 arrivals listed under planned cancellations.

At Kolkata Airport, 73 arrivals and 102 departures were scheduled for the day, of which 21 arrivals and 20 departures were cancelled.

IndiGo issues apology IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers posted a video clip on social media, extending his apologies for the massive disruptions.

“Regrettably, earlier measures of the last few days have proven not to be enough. So we decided today for a reboot of all our systems and schedules, resulting in the highest number of cancellations so far, but imperative for progressive improvements starting tomorrow onwards,” Elbers said.

"With these actions, we expect tomorrow to have cancellations below 1,000. The support of DGCA, in providing specific FDTL implementation relief, is of great help," he added.

Meanwhile, IndiGo issued an apology on Sunday following the disruption, noting that the carrier had "operated little above 700 flights yesterday connecting 113 destinations".

In a statement issued on X, IndiGo noted that the carrier is currently "on our way to operate over 1500 flights by end of day. With regards to destinations, over 95% of network connectivity has already been re-established, as we are able to operate to 135 out of the existing 138 destinations in operation."

"While we understand that we have a long way to go, we are committed to build back the trust of our customers. We would like to thank all our partners and government agencies for their constant support and guidance. Most of all we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our customers and staff for their patience and cooperation through these tough times. We apologise once again," it added.