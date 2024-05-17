Who is Prafulla Dhariwal? All about the Indian brain behind OpenAI's GPT-4o
Dhariwal, an Indian computer scientist, has emerged as the leading force behind OpenAI's latest innovation, GPT-4o. This groundbreaking model, which marks OpenAI's first natively fully multimodal AI, is poised to revolutionise the way we use computers, blending text, image, and more
Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, was all praise for an Indian computer scientist who drove the revolutionary GPT-4o project.
Lauding Dhariwal's contributions, Altman stated, “GPT-4o would not have happened without the vision, talent, conviction, and determination of @prafdhar over a long period of time. That (along with the work of many others) led to what I hope will turn out to be a revolution in how we use computers," in a post on social media platform X on May 16.