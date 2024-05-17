Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, was all praise for an Indian computer scientist who drove the revolutionary GPT-4o project. Lauding Dhariwal's contributions, Altman stated, “GPT-4o would not have happened without the vision, talent, conviction, and determination of @prafdhar over a long period of time. That (along with the work of many others) led to what I hope will turn out to be a revolution in how we use computers," in a post on social media platform X on May 16.

Dhariwal, an Indian computer scientist, has emerged as the leading force behind OpenAI's latest innovation, GPT-4o a groundbreaking model, which marks OpenAI's first natively fully multimodal AI. It is poised to revolutionise the way we use computers, blending text, image, and other media capabilities seamlessly.

In response to the successful launch, Dhariwal remarked on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, on May 15, “GPT-4o (o for 'omni') is the first model to come out of the omni team, OpenAI’s first natively fully multimodal model. This launch was a huge org-wide effort, but I’d like to give a shout-out to a few of my awesome team members who made this magical model even possible."

Who is Prafulla Dhariwal?

Dhariwal's early promise was evident when he won the National Talent Search Scholarship from the Government of India in 2009. That same year, he also secured a gold medal at the International Astronomy Olympiad in China. His stellar academic performance continued with gold medals at the International Mathematical Olympiad and the International Physics Olympiad in 2012 and 2013, respectively. In recognition of his outstanding achievements, he was awarded the annual Abasaheb Naravane Memorial Prize in 2013.

Reflecting on his academic journey, Dhariwal told Mid-Day newspaper, "In class XII I studied throughout the year and my special focus was on JEE preparations as I wanted to study in IIT. But now, I am more than happy that I have also been selected in MIT."

Dhariwal went on to pursue a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science and Mathematics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He joined OpenAI in May 2016 as a research intern and quickly became an integral part of the team. He is one of the co-creators of several groundbreaking AI models, including GPT-3, DALL-E 2, Jukebox, and Glow.

