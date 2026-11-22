Jio Studios has appointed Prerna Jha as Associate Vice President (AVP) – Marketing, marking her return to the entertainment company for a second stint after working on AI-led content and advertising products at Jakarta-based Whisper World.

Jha announced her new role through a LinkedIn post on Friday, saying she was returning to a studio that has entered a new phase of growth with films and franchises reaching audiences across languages and formats.

The appointment comes after Jha spent nearly two years at Whisper World as Business Head – Digital Solutions. Her experience spans film marketing, streaming platforms, media, brand management and consumer research, including previous associations with ZEE5, Hindustan Times, IMRB International and ICICI Lombard.

Sharing the news of her return, Jha wrote, “Delighted to share that I’m back at Jio Studios for my second innings, as AVP - Marketing. The past two years took me to Jakarta with Whisper World, building AI-led content and advertising products. Coming back feels like coming home, to a studio in a new era: from Stree 2 to Laapataa Ladies to the record-breaking Dhurandhar franchise, with stories that span languages, formats and audiences.”

Who is Prerna Jha? Prerna Jha is a marketing professional with experience across the entertainment, media and consumer insights industries. Her career has included leadership responsibilities in marketing campaigns, brand development, digital solutions and audience engagement.

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This is her second association with Jio Studios. She previously worked with the company as General Manager – Marketing between October 2023 and October 2024.

During that stint, she handled marketing campaigns for films including Article 370, Laapataa Ladies, Shaitaan, Stree 2 and Singham Again. Her work involved developing multi-channel promotional strategies for film releases.

Before returning to Jio Studios, Jha worked with Whisper World as Business Head – Digital Solutions from January 2025 to September this year. Based in Jakarta, she was involved in developing AI-led content and advertising products.

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Before her first stint at Jio Studios, Jha spent nearly five years at ZEE5, joining the streaming platform as Senior Marketing Manager in December 2018. She subsequently moved up to Associate Director – Marketing in April 2021, a position she held until October 2023.

At ZEE5, she worked across its advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) businesses. Her campaign portfolio included Rangbaaz: Darr Ki Rajneeti, Pitchers Season 2, Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke and Tarla. She was also associated with the platform's 'Any Time Manoranjan' brand campaign and the ZEE5 Super Family League initiative.

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Earlier, Jha worked at HT Media between December 2014 and December 2018 as Brand and Product Manager for Hindustan Times. Her responsibilities included brand campaigns, marketing activations, sponsorship integrations and the publication's western India portfolio. She was also involved in the launch of Hindustan Times in Pune and campaigns such as HT No TV Day and the Kala Ghoda Arts Festival.

Jha began her corporate career at ICICI Lombard, where she worked as a Sales Manager from April to December 2010. She subsequently joined IMRB International as Insights Director in January 2011, handling consumer research and brand insights for clients across industries.