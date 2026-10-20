Who is Priya S Kapur? How she honoured late husband Sunjay with bronze sculpture at Sona Comstar | Video

Priya S Kapur, wife of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, has paid tribute to her husband by unveiling a bronze sculpture in his memory at the premises of Sona Comstar, the company he took pride in building. In an emotional message, Priya recalled his vision, courage and role in transforming the company from a single-product business into a technology-driven enterprise, saying his legacy would outlast those who worked alongside him.

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"I never imagined that we would one day gather here to honor our chairman," Priya said, describing the sculpture as a labour of love.

Recalling her husband's association with Sona Comstar, she said the company was his "pride and joy" and the place where its transformation began.

"This is where the transformation began when Sona Komstar was still a single product company focused on bevel gears," she stated.

Priya credited Sunjay with believing in the team's ability to expand beyond a single product and pushing the company towards technology and growth.

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"He believed his team could take it far beyond one product. He pushed for technology and growth," she said.

'We will always stay in motion' Explaining the significance of the bronze sculpture, Priya said it could not capture her husband's personality, laughter or voice but would serve as a reminder of his vision for everyone visiting the company's premises.

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"Thisunde bronze cannot hold his laugh or his voice. But it can stand here where he stood and remind everyone who walks past what one person's vision and courage can set in motion," she said.

Concluding her tribute, she addressed her late husband directly, saying the company and its people would continue to carry his legacy forward.

"Sunjay, we will carry you with us and we will always stay in motion," Priya said.

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Who is Priya S Kapur? Priya Sachdev Kapur is a business leader, investor and entrepreneur who serves as a Non-Executive Director and CSR Committee Chairperson at Sona Comstar. She is also the Managing Director of Aureus Investment Private Limited, the company's promoter holding entity. She is the wife of late industrialist and former Sona Comstar chairman Sunjay J Kapur.

Priya began her career as an M&A analyst at Credit Suisse First Boston in London before building businesses in India across automotive retail, insurance and luxury fashion. She founded TSG International Marketing and co-founded Rock N Shop, an early luxury e-commerce platform in India. She holds a degree in Mathematics and Business Management from University College London.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X