Integrated marketing agency Orbit8 Media has appointed Priya Timori as Director of Growth & Partnerships, tasking her with strengthening strategic partnerships, driving business development and expanding client relationships.
In her new role, Timori will work closely with the leadership team to identify growth opportunities and align the agency's integrated marketing capabilities with the changing business and communication needs of brands.
Her professional background spans enterprise sales, strategic account management, business development, marketing and technology-led solutions. She has worked across B2B markets, international business development, client acquisition, enterprise engagement and digital marketing, with exposure to business environments across APAC and EMEA.
Timori's professional experience covers business development, enterprise sales, strategic client relationships and technology-led business solutions.
Her LinkedIn profile lists Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, where she studied IT and Marketing between 2022 and 2024. The profile also features her writing on artificial intelligence and business strategy, including a newsletter titled Humans, Machines & Markets. Her published articles examine subjects such as AI agents, workplace systems and the relationship between technology and business operations.
Her professional interests reflect an approach that brings together business strategy, marketing, technology and human understanding. Across her career, she has worked on enterprise growth initiatives, market development and data-informed outreach.
Commenting on the appointment, Rahul Vashistha, Founder & Chief Strategist, Orbit8 Media, told Exchange4Media: “As Orbit8 Media continues to strengthen its market presence, building meaningful partnerships and creating long-term value for our clients remain central to our growth strategy. Priya brings a valuable combination of business development experience, strategic thinking and an understanding of technology-driven markets. We look forward to her contribution in expanding our partnerships, strengthening client relationships and identifying new growth opportunities for the organisation.”
Priya Timori, Director of Growth & Partnerships, Orbit8 Media, told Exchange4Media: “I believe sustainable business growth comes from understanding the intersection of people, markets and technology. My professional journey across sales, marketing, business development and technology has shaped the way I approach business opportunities, combining commercial thinking with human understanding and strategic execution. At Orbit8 Media, I look forward to building meaningful partnerships, exploring emerging opportunities and connecting the agency's capabilities with the evolving needs of businesses. I am excited to work alongside Rahul and the team as we build the next phase of Orbit8 Media's growth.”
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