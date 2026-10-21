Who is Rahul Agarwal? Indian-origin inventor who secured a ₹3.3 crore deal on Shark Tank USA for reimagined spoons

Indian-origin inventor Rahul Agarwal recently secured a $350,000 (~ ₹3.33 crore) deal on Shark Tank USA by pitching a reimagined version of an everyday product: a spoon. But it isn't just any spoon. It is a measuring spoon that folds flat when not in use and is magnetic, allowing it to stick to your refrigerator. The founder of Polygons Design, Agarwal, gave the mundane kitchen tool a new form, combining its measuring function with a design that makes it easier to store.

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Reportedly inspired by origami, Agarwal created a flexible version of the traditional spoon, earning more than 20 international design awards.

Who is Rahul Agarwal? According to his LinkedIn profile, Agarwal is the founder of Polygon Designs and currently lives in the US. He holds a bachelor’s degree in design from the National Institute of Design, with a background in industrial, product, and UX design.

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Before founding Polygons Designs, Agarwal held several design and teaching roles. He worked as a designer at Ahmedabad-based Inventindia Innovations between 2013 and 2014, followed by a role as a consultant designer at Storebound between 2014 and 2015. He also served as a faculty member in design and innovation at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Gandhinagar.

In 2016, he became the chief design officer at Trip In Inc. He later spent a month as a visiting professor at the National Institute of Design before founding Polygons Designs in October 2016.

What is Polygons? Polygons is a foldable measuring spoon set that replaces six traditional measuring spoons with just two flat and flexible tools that can fold into different sizes when pinched at marked points.

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The larger spoon offers three measurements: half a tablespoon, one tablespoon, and two tablespoons, while the smaller version measures a quarter, half, or one teaspoon.

Both fold down to a thickness of just 2.8 mm and are made from food-grade thermoplastic and hydrophobic silicone, with neodymium magnets embedded inside.

In a press release, the company explained, "Polygons replaces a conventional six-piece measuring spoon set with two fold-flat tools, each 2.8 mm (0.1 inch) thin. Pinch one at a marked point, and it folds into that exact measure: 1/2, 1, or 2 tablespoons on the large spoon, and 1/4, 1/2, or 1 teaspoon on the small one."

According to his LinkedIn profile, Agarwal has sold over 250,000 measuring spoon sets in more than 120 countries, and the sets have also been sold at MoMA, Williams-Sonoma, and Uncommon Goods.

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Polygons' Shark Tank deal: What we know Agarwal's design appeared on episode 4 of season 18 of the business reality show Shark Tank, where actor and producer Mindy Kaling was a guest shark. Following his pitch, Agarwal secured a deal of $350,000 from Lori Greiner and Mindy Kaling, which he accepted in exchange for eight per cent equity plus two per cent advisory shares.

Kaling applauded the product, calling it "really ingenious” and “very useful” on the episode that aired last week. The deal valued his company at $3.5 million.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.