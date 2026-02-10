Who is Raj Jegannathan? Tesla VP resigns after 13 years with Elon Musk-led EV maker — Here's what you need to know

IT industry veteran Raj Jegannathan, who was serving as a Vice President at Elon Musk-led Tesla, announced his resignation through a social media LinkedIn post on Tuesday, 10 February 2026.

“To the teams: You are exceptional. Thank you for being partners and for teaching something new every day. As I move on, I do so with a full heart and excitement for what lies ahead. Thank you Tesla for this wonderful opportunity!” said Jegannathan in his post.

Who is Raj Jegannathan? Raj Jegannathan, who has more than 25 years of experience working in the IT sector, started out as a self-employed software developer back in 2002.

Advertisement

LinkedIn data showed that in April 2007, the veteran founded his own company named Visali Technologies, and was heading its IT operations, including managing IT Services and Development.

In 2011, he joined Virgin America as a Contractor, working as a Senior Systems Admin. His profile highlights that he used to provide infrastructure support to Virgin America Airlines.

In March 2012, Raj Jegannathan joined iOPEX Technologies in Chennai, and after spending nearly 6 months at the company, he joined Tesla as a Senior Staff Engineer in California.

Since then, he climbed up the corporate ladder becoming Director of platfoms, HPC, cloud and security at Tesla, only to later become the Vice President of IT/AI infrastructure, business apps and Infosec in January 2025.

Advertisement

On the educational front, Jegannathan holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science degree from St. Joseph's College of Arts and Science, and later he also finished his Master of Computer Applications (MCA), Computer Science from Sacred Heart College.

How was it working at Tesla? After more than a decade working at the company, the industry veteran termed his experience at Tesla as one with ‘continuous evolution’, contributing to several divisions in the firm.

Also Read | Elon Musk announces end of Tesla's Model S and X amid record revenue decline

“It is challenging to encapsulate 13 years in a single post. The journey at Tesla has been one of continuous evolution. From the technical intricacies of designing, building, and operating one of the world's largest AI clusters to impactful contributions in IT, Security, Sales, and Service, it has been a privilege to serve,” he said.

Advertisement

Raj Jegannathan also said that a full understanding of the business is essential as the company enables its teams with the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to achieve their goals across products and customers.