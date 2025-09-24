Who is Rajendra Lodha? Ex-director of Lodha Developers arrested in alleged fraud

Rajendra Lodha, ex-director of Lodha Developers, faces allegations of fraud and unauthorised land transactions by misusing his position to defraud the company of ₹85 crore. He was arrested and his custody was extended by a court until September 29 as police seek further investigation, reported PTI.

Amid the ongoing investigations over the former director, here are key details about Rajendra Lodha —

Who is Rajendra Lodha? Rajendra Lodha served as a director of Lodha Developers Ltd from September 2013 until his resignation on 18 August 2025. He stepped down after an ethics committee review of his conduct, an official told the news agency.

Rajendra Lodha pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from MBM Engineering College at the University of Jodhpur, Rajasthan. He began his career with Lodha and has over three decades of experience across all aspects of real estate development, according to Lodha Developers' annual report for the financial year 2023-24.

What is Rajendra Lodha accused of? The 59-year-old former director of Lodha Developers was arrested on 17 September by the crime branch of the Mumbai police. He faces allegations of colluding with others to sell company land and Transferable Development Rights (TDR) at less rates, resulting in loss of nearly ₹85 crore to Lodha Developers.

Police said that Lodha allegedly received several million rupees in cash from land transactions over the past 12-15 years, based on witness statements from the accused's personal assistant, manager, and business developers. Additionally, the accused's driver confirmed that he carried large bags of cash for him, PTI reported.

An employee claimed that Rajendra Lodha unlawfully sold a land plot designated for a school or college to a company owned by his son, Sahil Lodha, according to investigators who presented this to the court. CCTV footage from Lodha's building revealed his brother, Deepak Lodha, leaving with three bags on the night of his arrest, which police suspected indicated evidence disposal.

A forensic audit of financial transactions was necessary, particularly concerning the transfer of over ₹49.22 crore to his son's bank account. After considering the prosecution's arguments, the court extended Lodha's police custody until September 29. The complaint was filed by Monil Dhanji Gala, the Liaison head at Lodha Developers.

Lodha is charged under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including criminal breach of trust and cheating. Police said that Lodha was only authorised to acquire land, not sell it. However, he is accused of collaborating with his son, Sahil Lodha and others to unlawfully sell company assets.