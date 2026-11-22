Courtyard by Marriott Ranchi has appointed Chef Rajnish K. Kaushik as its new Executive Chef, bringing on board a hospitality professional with more than 16 years of experience across leading hotel groups, including Marriott, Accor, Taj and Starwood.

Kaushik will oversee the hotel's culinary operations, menu planning and dining offerings, drawing on his experience in managing hotel kitchens, banquet services and large-scale catering operations.

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His appointment, announced on Friday, comes as the hotel looks to strengthen its food and beverage offerings and create more diverse dining experiences for guests. Before taking up the new assignment, Kaushik was associated with Novotel Kochi Info Park, where he served as Executive Chef.

Who is Chef Rajnish K Kaushik? According to his LinkedIn profile, Rajnish Kumar Kaushik began his professional culinary career in India in 2011, gaining experience across several prominent hospitality brands. He started as a team member at The Westin Hyderabad, where he worked from March to September 2011, before joining Goa Marriott Resort and Spa as a Commis Chef in October 2011. He remained there until October 2013.

Kaushik subsequently moved to the Accor hospitality group, joining Novotel Pune as a Demi Chef de Partie in October 2013. His profile also lists a Chef position at Novotel in Kochi during October 2013–December 2014. In December 2014, he joined Courtyard by Marriott Agra as a Commis Chef, continuing there until October 2016.

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Kaushik holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Hospitality Management from Punjab Technical University. He has also completed the Marriott Executive Development Program, adding to his professional training and experience in hotel management.

His career achievements include a Gold Medal in Marriott's Passport to Success Food Training. He has also received consecutive 'Manager of the Year' and 'Manager of the Quarter' recognitions during his professional career, according to Hotelier India.

His experience across multiple hotel properties has included responsibilities involving culinary operations, team management and the development of dining offerings.

What will be his role at Courtyard by Marriott Ranchi? In his new position, Kaushik will lead the hotel's culinary team and oversee food operations across its dining offerings. His responsibilities will include menu development, banquet operations, outdoor catering, food quality and maintaining hygiene and safety standards.

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He is also expected to focus on mentoring emerging culinary professionals and strengthening the capabilities of the hotel's kitchen team.

His appointment brings together experience in established hospitality brands, culinary operations and team development as Courtyard by Marriott Ranchi looks to further develop its dining experience for guests.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X