Who is Rakesh Mehta, CHRO who has quit Welspun Corp after a 1-year stint? Why he resigned? What’s next for HR veteran?

Welspun Corp's Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO) Rakesh Mehta has resigned from his position, citing personal reasons, barely a year after joining the company. His resignation took effect at the close of business hours on November 2, 2026, according to a regulatory disclosure by the company to stock exchanges.

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Mehta, who also served as Senior Management Personnel (SMP), joined Welspun Corp in October 2025 as President and CHRO. His departure comes at a time when the company is reporting higher quarterly profits, expanding its manufacturing capacity in the United States and strengthening its presence in international markets.

The company has not disclosed the specific reasons behind his departure or announced a successor to the HR head.

Mehta has more than three decades of experience in human resource management, having held senior positions at companies such as Reliance Industries, JSW Energy, Uno Minda, General Motors and Asian Paints.

Who is Rakesh Mehta? Rakesh Mehta is a senior human resources professional with over 30 years of experience across manufacturing, energy, automotive and industrial businesses.

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According to his LinkedIn profile, Mehta joined Welspun Corp in October 2025 as President and CHRO. Before that, he served as Group CHRO and Executive Director at auto components manufacturer Uno Minda between April 2024 and September 2025.

He spent over five years at JSW Energy as Executive Vice President and Head of HR, from December 2018 to April 2024.

Between October 2015 and December 2018, he was associated with Reliance Industries as Senior Vice President and Head of HR for its refining business cluster at Jamnagar, Gujarat.

His professional journey also includes an eight-year stint at General Motors, where he held the positions of General Manager – HR and Director – Human Resources between September 2007 and October 2015.

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Earlier, he worked at Asian Paints for over four years, Guardian Industries for around four years, Crompton Greaves for another four years and Rallis India for approximately two years.

His career trajectory reflects extensive experience in managing human resources across large manufacturing operations, workforce planning, organisational development and industrial relations.

Why did Rakesh Mehta resign from Welspun Corp? Welspun Corp, in its regulatory disclosure under the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, said Mehta had resigned from the positions of Chief Human Resource Officer and Senior Management Personnel due to personal reasons.

The company's disclosure stated: "Mr. Rakesh Mehta, Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO) and Senior Management Personnel (SMP) of the Company, has resigned from the said position effective from the close of business hours on November 2, 2026, due to personal reason."

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The company has not provided any further explanation regarding the circumstances surrounding his exit.

There is no indication in the regulatory disclosure that his resignation was linked to the company's financial performance, internal management issues or its ongoing expansion plans.

Mehta's departure comes after approximately 13 months at Welspun Corp, making it a relatively short stint compared with some of his previous assignments.

Welspun Corp's financial performance and expansion plans Mehta's resignation comes against the backdrop of an expansion phase for Welspun Corp, which reported an improvement in its financial performance in the September quarter.

On October 29, the company reported a 12% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹495.09 crore for the July-September quarter, compared with ₹443.51 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

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Its total income increased to ₹4,698.55 crore from ₹4,408.66 crore a year earlier.

Steel products remained the company's biggest revenue contributor, accounting for ₹4,462.47 crore during the quarter. Revenue from other segments, including plastic products, stood at ₹181.25 crore.

The company's board also approved a capital expenditure of $115 million for debottlenecking and capacity augmentation, including an additional spiral (HSAW) pipe manufacturing facility in Little Rock, Arkansas, in the US.

The proposed facility will add 225 kilo metric tonnes per annum (KMTPA) to its existing US HSAW pipe capacity of 350 KMTPA. It is expected to become operational in March 2028.

Welspun Corp's global order book stood at ₹50,000 crore, while its net cash position strengthened to ₹3,887 crore after capital expenditure of ₹1,616 crore.

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Commenting on the expansion, Vipul Mathur, Managing Director and CEO of Welspun Corp, said strong demand visibility in the US and the Middle East had prompted the company to strengthen its manufacturing footprint.

The company is also setting up a greenfield spiral pipe facility in Jordan through a joint venture with Perma-Pipe.

Welspun Corp has a diversified portfolio spanning line pipes, ductile iron pipes, stainless steel bars, pipes and tubes, and TMT rebars. It also houses the Sintex water storage tank brand.

What's next for Welspun Corp's HR leadership and Rakesh Mehta? Mehta's resignation leaves a vacancy in the company's senior HR leadership, with Welspun Corp yet to announce a replacement or clarify its interim management arrangements.

His experience across large manufacturing businesses, including Reliance Industries, JSW Energy and General Motors, has given him exposure to managing complex workforce requirements and organisational structures.

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The company will need to decide on its next HR leadership appointment as it advances these expansion plans.

Mehta's next professional move remains unknown. Neither Welspun Corp nor Mehta has announced any new assignment following his resignation.