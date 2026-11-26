Ride-hailing platform Uber on Thursday announced the appointment of former Zomato CEO Rakesh Ranjan as its president for India and South Asia, effective January 4, 2027, Reuters reported.

Ranjan's appointment comes months after Prabhjeet Singh stepped down from the position in June 2026. Singh is now heading OpenAI's India operations as managing director.

Ranjan will report to Uber's regional general manager for Asia Pacific, Dom Taylor.

"After a search spanning more than three months, we're delighted to welcome Rakesh to Uber. India and South Asia matter enormously to Uber's future," Taylor said, according to PTI.

"Rakesh joins a business with real scale and enduring strength, and he brings valuable experience to lead the next chapter of growth and innovation for our business in the region," he added.

Who is Rakesh Ranjan? Before joining Uber, Ranjan worked with edtech firm Allen Online, the digital arm of coaching institute Allen Career Institute.

He previously spent eight years at Zomato, joining the food delivery platform in 2017. During his tenure, he held several leadership positions, including overseeing Zomato Gold and sales operations, before taking charge of its core food delivery business. He eventually became CEO of Zomato's food ordering and delivery business.

After leaving Zomato, Ranjan moved to Allen Online and has now joined Uber.

Speaking about his new role, Ranjan said Uber had built a business that plays an important role in how people travel and earn across India and South Asia.

"The opportunity ahead is significant, and it starts with the everyday experience: dependable rides, value across different journeys and better earning opportunities for drivers," he said.

Why India matters to Uber India is Uber's third-largest market by trips, behind only the United States and Brazil. It is also the company's second-largest market globally by the number of earners, according to Uber.

The company operates in more than 200 cities across India, with over 2 million active drivers earning through its platform.