Who is RamG Vallath? Meet ex-Airtel COO who left corporate life to become a speaker; what he said about work stress

RamG Vallath, a former Airtel executive who once aspired to become the CEO of a Fortune 500 company, saw his corporate ambitions derailed by a rare autoimmune disorder that gradually weakened his muscles and eventually left him paralysed in his 40s. Vallath has recently spoken about his battle with the condition, the pressures of corporate life and how he rebuilt his career after stepping away from the boardroom.

In an interview with Money Control, Vallath, a former COO at Airtel and an author, said the pursuit of corporate success came at a personal cost, adding that he eventually had to rethink what achievement meant. The 58-year-old noted that while his career began on a relatively balanced note, it later changed as he moved through the corporate ranks.

He recalled that his role as country leader at networking firm 3Com marked a turning point, with weekly review meetings putting him under mounting pressure to account for sales performance, missed targets and future projections. Vallath, who was diagnosed with Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), a rare autoimmune neurological disorder, said his symptoms began appearing in his 30s, while he was still pushing to climb the corporate ladder.

Before exploring how Vallath rebuilt his life and career after his diagnosis, here is a look at his educational background and professional journey, from his early days in the corporate world to his current role as a speaker and coach.

Who is RamG Vallath? Vallath, a former executive at Dell and Airtel, is now a keynote speaker who has delivered more than 100 talks to Indian and international corporate teams. According to his LinkedIn profile, his clients include Cisco, Dell, HP, Microsoft, Harman, HSBC, Wells Fargo, JP Morgan, HDFC, Unilever and several others.

His educational background includes a pre-degree in physics, chemistry and mathematics from Mahatma Gandhi University, Keralam; a Bachelor of Technology degree from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras; and a PGDBM in marketing and finance from XLRI, Jamshedpur.

In 1992, Vallath joined Titan Company as a management trainee, where he worked for four years in various roles. These included sales executive for North Karnataka and Goa, followed by area manager for Maharashtra.

In 1997, he joined Compaq Computer Corporation as a regional sales manager. Two years later, Vallath moved to 3Com as its distribution manager and subsequently became the country manager. He joined Airtel in 2001 as general manager of sales. During his four-year stint at the company, he also served as general manager of sales and marketing before taking over as its chief operating officer (COO).

In 2006, Vallath joined Dell as director of consumer technical support, a position he held until 2008. He then moved to Hewlett-Packard (HP) as its director of operations, before becoming the COO of iDiscoveri Education.

Between 2013 and 2023, Vallath was the co-founder and vision catalyst at Zentron Labs.

Vallath's transition beyond the corporate world also saw him take up roles focused on coaching, mentoring, and leadership development.