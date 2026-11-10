Who is RamG Vallath? Meet ex-Airtel COO who left corporate life to become a speaker; what he said about work stress

RamG Vallath, a former Airtel executive who once aspired to become the CEO of a Fortune 500 company, saw his corporate ambitions derailed by a rare autoimmune disorder that gradually weakened his muscles and eventually left him paralysed in his 40s. Vallath has recently spoken about his battle with the condition, the pressures of corporate life and how he rebuilt his career after stepping away from the boardroom.

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In an interview with Money Control, Vallath, a former COO at Airtel and an author, said the pursuit of corporate success came at a personal cost, adding that he eventually had to rethink what achievement meant. The 58-year-old noted that while his career began on a relatively balanced note, it later changed as he moved through the corporate ranks.

He recalled that his role as country leader at networking firm 3Com marked a turning point, with weekly review meetings putting him under mounting pressure to account for sales performance, missed targets and future projections. Vallath, who was diagnosed with Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), a rare autoimmune neurological disorder, said his symptoms began appearing in his 30s, while he was still pushing to climb the corporate ladder.

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Before exploring how Vallath rebuilt his life and career after his diagnosis, here is a look at his educational background and professional journey, from his early days in the corporate world to his current role as a speaker and coach.

Who is RamG Vallath? Vallath, a former executive at Dell and Airtel, is now a keynote speaker who has delivered more than 100 talks to Indian and international corporate teams. According to his LinkedIn profile, his clients include Cisco, Dell, HP, Microsoft, Harman, HSBC, Wells Fargo, JP Morgan, HDFC, Unilever and several others.

His educational background includes a pre-degree in physics, chemistry and mathematics from Mahatma Gandhi University, Keralam; a Bachelor of Technology degree from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras; and a PGDBM in marketing and finance from XLRI, Jamshedpur.

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In 1992, Vallath joined Titan Company as a management trainee, where he worked for four years in various roles. These included sales executive for North Karnataka and Goa, followed by area manager for Maharashtra.

In 1997, he joined Compaq Computer Corporation as a regional sales manager. Two years later, Vallath moved to 3Com as its distribution manager and subsequently became the country manager. He joined Airtel in 2001 as general manager of sales. During his four-year stint at the company, he also served as general manager of sales and marketing before taking over as its chief operating officer (COO).

In 2006, Vallath joined Dell as director of consumer technical support, a position he held until 2008. He then moved to Hewlett-Packard (HP) as its director of operations, before becoming the COO of iDiscoveri Education.

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Between 2013 and 2023, Vallath was the co-founder and vision catalyst at Zentron Labs.

Vallath's transition beyond the corporate world also saw him take up roles focused on coaching, mentoring, and leadership development.

Since 2011, he has been associated with Be Boundless with RamG Vallath, where he works as a keynote speaker, growth mindset coach, wellness coach, and culture catalyst. Since 2015, he has also worked as a Results Certified Success Coach, helping people discover and achieve their potential in their careers. He became a TEDx speaker in 2020. Between 2019 and 2022, he worked with the Azim Premji Foundation, initially leading its COVID-19 health response strategy and later serving as editor-in-chief. Through these roles, Vallath has channelled his professional experience into helping individuals and organisations rethink growth, leadership and success.

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About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.