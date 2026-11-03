Who is Ramkripa Ananthan? Meet the pioneering woman designer behind Mahindra Thar and XUV700 designs

Mahindra Thar and XUV are among some of the most distinctive SUVs on Indian roads. Over the years, their muscular, bold and commanding road presence has become synonymous with Mahindra. But not many people know the person behind these standout designs. Meet Ramkripa Ananthan, the former Head of Design at Mahindra who shaped the Thar and XUV as we know them today.

Advertisement

Who is Ramkripa Ananthan? A Mechanical Engineering graduate from BITS Pilani, Ananthan also holds a Master of Design (M.Des) in Industrial Design from the IDC School of Design, IIT Bombay. Ananthan began her career at Mahindra as an Interior Designer in 1997.

Her initial work included the interiors of Bolero, Scorpio, and Xylo, and in 2005, Mahindra promoted her to Head of Design. In her new role, Ananthan is credited with establishing a world-class design studio equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and a creative, productive environment. During this period, she also played a key role in the design of XUV500, which acted as an inspiration for future XUV models. In an old interview, Ananthan recalled that while working on XUV 500, she was asked to take inspiration from a cheetah for the design process.

Advertisement

Leading Mahindra's auto design In 2019, Ananthan was elevated to Chief Designer at Mahindra and created iconic designs for three products- Thar, XUV700 (Q2 F22), and Scorpio (Q4 F22).

Other major works of her team include the Mahindra TUV 300, XUV 500, KUV 100, XUV 300 SUVs and the Marazzo MPV.

In 2021, she left Mahindra to set up her own company, KRUX Studio. According to Ananthan, KRUX Studio is a ‘customer and constraints’-based guide to creating differentiated design and experiences.

Head of Design at Ola Electric In July 2022, Ananthan joined Ola Electric as the Head of Design, where she leads the design efforts for both the two-wheeler and the upcoming 4-wheeler divisions.

In recognition of her contribution to the Indian automotive landscape, she was awarded the Distinguished Alumnus Award by BITS Pilani in 2021.

Advertisement

Also Read | Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG debuts with four variants: Check prices

“As a car designer, I can tell you that the job is fun. Every car is a challenge. Resolving corners is tricky, getting the right harmony can drive you crazy. The complexity keeps you engaged,” Ananthan said about her work in a 2022 LinkedIn post.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer