Who is Rani Kapur? Late Sunjay Kapur's mother who sought delay in Sona Comstar AGM

A month and half after Sona BLW's Chairman Sunjay Kapur death, his mother Rani Kapur has written a letter to the Sona Comstar Board and sought deferment of the Annual General Meeting scheduled for 25 July.

Not only this, Rani Kapur has also alleged in the letter about alleged coercion, misuse of documents, and attempts to usurp family legacy after her son’s death.

“Rani Kapur is the head of the Kapur family and head of the Sona group. While she is recovering from the death of her only son, a few events have unfolded that have created some apprehensions for Rani Kapur ji in terms of not just how the death occurred, but also in terms of the legacy,” her lawyer Vaibhav Gaggar had said, while speaking to reporters.

About Rani Kapur: Rani Kapur is the widow of late Surinder Kapur, founder of Sona Group. He was instrumental in setting up India's auto component industry following Japanese auto maker Suzuki Motor decided to locally make its small car in 1983 – Maruti Suzuki.

With son Sunjay Kapur taking over as the Managing Director of Sona BLW Precision Forgings after Surinder Kapur's death, Rani served as the Chairperson of the company and the sole beneficiary of Surinder Kapur's estate, MoneyControl quoted the letter as saying.

She also claimed that she is the largest shareholder of the Sona Group, which includes the titular company.

Rani Kapur and the RK family trust is a promoter group to the company, and she owns 72 shares in the company, shows the latest data on Sona BLW's shareholding pattern.

Rani Kapur's allegations: In the letter, Rani Kapur alleged that late billionaire industrialist Sunjay Kapur's death – reported as a cardiac arrest – during a polo match is being wrongly labelled.

"For my client, as a mother, it's deeply painful to watch this being dismissed as a mere freak accident and cardiac arrest. The truth doesn't match the headlines," PTI quoted her legal counsel, senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, as saying.

"She would not stay silent until that truth is acknowledged," he added.

Also, Rani alleged that she was coerced into signing certain documents under distress after her son's death. Though sha has is not presently pursuing legal proceedings, she has sought a deferment of the proposed AGM and reserves all her rights, her counsel said.

Earlier on 12 June, Sunjay Kapur reportedly died after suffering a heart attack while playing polo in London. His final rites were performed at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in South Delhi on 19 June.

The late Chairman of Sona Comstar married Karisma Kapoor in 2003 and are parents to their daughter, Samaira, in 2005 and their son, Kiaan, in 2011. Sanjay and Karishma's divorce was finalised in 2016. Sanjay later married Priya Sachdev and they have a son Azarias.