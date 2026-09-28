Who is Rehan Mansuri? The 18-year-old entrepreneur entering Gujarat’s ₹1.4 lakh crore semiconductor ecosystem

In a unique addition to India's emerging manufacturing landscape, an 18-year-old entrepreneur from Ahmedabad has stepped into Gujarat’s massive ₹1.4 lakh crore semiconductor ecosystem.

Rehan Mansuri has launched a startup named Micronex, which will manufacture critical components for semiconductor companies right out of Sanand.

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Who is Rehan Mansuri? Rehan Mansuri is an 18-year-old founder from a business family heavily involved in plastic waste recycling, which operates seven recycling units across India. This early exposure to the industrial business influenced his entrepreneurial journey.

While many young people his age are pursuing opportunities in AI and digital technology, Mansuri chose the hardware-intensive semiconductor sector, specifically focusing on lead frames.

What is Micronex? What are lead frames? Set up in the Sanand Industrial Estate with an initial investment of ₹80 crore, Micronex will manufacture lead frames using a copper alloy.

A lead frame is an ultra-thin metal frame (ranging from 0.1 mm to 0.25 mm thick—roughly the thickness of an A4 sheet) that serves as the critical structural backbone for a semiconductor chip. It provides robust support, aids in heat dissipation, protects the chip during manufacturing, and offers design flexibility.

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Crucially, a chip cannot connect to a circuit board without being mounted on a lead frame, which is linked using gold and copper wires thinner than a human hair.

Capacity, jobs, and future plans Construction work on the Micronex factory has already begun, with production targeted to commence by May 2027.

According to Rehan, the first phase of the factory will have an annual production capacity of 50 crore lead frame units. Once operational, the facility is expected to provide direct employment to around 250 young people.

Initially, the startup will focus on supplying the power electronics and automotive sectors, with plans to expand into consumer electronics and telecommunications as production scales.

Micronex also plans to submit a formal proposal under the India Semiconductor Mission 2.0. The startup has already secured early industry backing, signing a business partnership MoU with Kaynes Semicon during ‘SEMICON India 2026’ held in New Delhi from September 17 to 19.

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Tackling global competition and Chinese imports When asked how his young startup plans to compete on price, quality, and scale with low-cost Chinese products and established international companies, Rehan outlined a pragmatic approach.

"Right now, we are not looking at competing with global companies. At this time, we are focusing on establishing the necessary technical and quality standards," Rehan told ANI.

He noted that being located near semiconductor companies in Sanand allows for faster logistics, delivery, and engineering support. “We will be able to collaborate directly with manufacturers on tooling, sampling, and design modifications. The company's inventory requirements will be met efficiently, and the time typically spent on imports will be saved. We aim to supply products of global quality locally, thereby reducing companies' dependence on imports and boosting local manufacturing.”

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Why the semiconductor sector? Rehan credited the national push for semiconductors as his primary motivation.

“Under the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is investing heavily in this sector. The industry is still evolving, and I noticed several gaps in its supply chain, specifically regarding lead frames, so I felt that supply capabilities needed to be strengthened here," he explained.

Rehan’s venture is supported by a rapidly maturing state ecosystem. Gujarat has attracted approximately ₹1.4 lakh crore in semiconductor investments, hosting 6 of the 12 semiconductor projects currently approved by the Government of India.

Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state is heavily developing its skilled workforce to support startups like Micronex.

This includes an ATMP training centre developed by PDEU in collaboration with Micron Technology, a ChipIN extension and Centre of Excellence at GTU for VLSI design, India’s first UHP welding training programme at Dholera ITI, and a SAMARTH Centre at IIT Gandhinagar for advanced semiconductor manufacturing research and training.

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(With ANI inputs)