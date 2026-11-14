Who is Rene Haas? Arm CEO emerges as potential Nvidia chief after Jensen Huang’s exit; what makes him a frontrunner?

Nvidia has reportedly approached Arm Holdings chief executive Rene Haas as it explores potential successors to Jensen Huang, according to a Financial Times report.
Haas, who spent seven years at Nvidia before joining Arm in 2013, is among several names being reportedly considered for the top job at the US chipmaker.
However, there is no certainty that Haas will be offered the position or agree to take it up.
Quick answers to key questions
Rene Haas is an American technology executive who has led Arm Holdings since February 2022. He has more than three decades of experience in the semiconductor and computing industries.
Haas spent seven years at Nvidia, rising to vice president and general manager of its computing products business. His familiarity with Nvidia and experience leading Arm make him a reported contender.
Under Haas, Arm expanded its focus into areas including AI, data centres, automotive computing and high-performance processors. He also oversaw Arm’s Nasdaq IPO in September 2023.
No. Reports have named Haas as a possible successor, but Nvidia has not confirmed him for the role. There is no certainty he will be offered the position or accept it.
There is no report that Haas has accepted the role. He is among several potential candidates, and Nvidia is searching for a permanent successor to Jensen Huang.
Nvidia's board has said it is still in the process of selecting an executive search firm and has not formally approached any potential candidates.
The reported development comes amid speculation over Nvidia's leadership transition, with some employees reportedly urging the board to reconsider its decision and bring back Huang.
Rene Anthony Andrada Haas, 64, is an American technology executive who has led Arm Holdings since February 2022.
He is also a member of the British chipmaker's board and a director of its parent company, Japan's SoftBank Group.
Haas has more than three decades of experience in the semiconductor and computing industries.
Before taking charge of Arm, he spent seven years at Nvidia, where he rose to become vice president and general manager of its computing products business.
He joined Arm in 2013 and went on to hold several senior leadership positions before being appointed its chief executive in 2022.
His familiarity with Nvidia's operations, engineering culture and business strategy, combined with his experience running a publicly listed semiconductor company, has made him a potential contender for the role.
Under Haas, Arm has expanded its focus beyond its traditional strength in mobile phone processors to areas such as artificial intelligence, data centres, automotive computing and high-performance processors.
One of his major milestones was overseeing Arm's return to public markets through its Nasdaq initial public offering (IPO) in September 2023. The listing was among the biggest stock market debuts of that year.
Arm does not typically manufacture chips itself. Instead, it develops processor architectures and intellectual property that other companies license to design semiconductors for smartphones, computers, data centres and connected devices.
Its technology is used across a broad range of computing products, giving Haas experience in an industry that is increasingly central to the global AI boom.
Nvidia's board is searching for a permanent successor after co-founder Jensen Huang resigned as president and chief executive on November 12.
The company appointed its chief financial officer, Colette Kress, as interim CEO while it considers internal and external candidates.
The leadership crisis followed reports about Huang's extramarital relationships, including one involving Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman whom US intelligence reportedly suspects of being a spy.
The espionage allegation has not been independently established, and Beijing has denied it.
The board has said it is selecting an executive search firm and has not formally engaged any potential candidates. This is an important distinction from the Financial Times report that it approached Haas.
While the board considers potential successors, a section of Nvidia's workforce has reportedly called for Huang to return.
According to a report by technology publication Wired, an internal post by a longtime Nvidia engineer urging the board to take employee sentiment into account has attracted more than 1,600 comments. Several employees reportedly called for Huang's reinstatement.
Billionaire Elon Musk also said on X that a petition was being organised to bring Huang back and that he would sign it. It remains unclear whether Musk was referring to the internal employee campaign.
Whoever takes over from Huang will inherit a company at the centre of the global artificial intelligence boom, but also one facing mounting geopolitical, regulatory and competitive pressures.
Huang led Nvidia for more than three decades, overseeing its transformation from a graphics-processing company into a dominant supplier of AI chips.
His role extended beyond product development to strategic investments, relationships with technology companies and negotiations surrounding semiconductor exports to China.
The next chief executive will have to navigate growing scrutiny from US lawmakers over advanced chip exports to China, intensifying competition in AI computing and the challenge of sustaining Nvidia's position in the global semiconductor market.
Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.<br> <br> Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.<br> <br> He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.<br><br> One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.<br> <br> For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.<br> <br>He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.<br><br> Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.<br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.<br> <br>For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.
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