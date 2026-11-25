Atlanta-headquartered Home Depot, one of the largest home-improvement retail chains in the United States, has appointed Richard McPhail as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

CNBC reported that McPhail, who previously served as the company's chief financial officer (CFO), succeeded Ted Decker, effective November 23. Along with McPhail's appointment, the company named Ann-Marie Campbell, who was serving as senior executive vice president of US stores and operations, as its president and chief operating officer (COO). McPhail was succeeded as CFO by Jordan Broggi, who was appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer.

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The announcement came after Decker, who had been CEO since 2022, returned from a temporary medical leave that began in August. The company said he would step down as president and CEO but continue serving as chair of its board of directors.

The leadership transition coincided with Home Depot reporting better-than-expected results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026. The retailer posted sales of $43.4 billion, an increase of 4.9% from the corresponding period a year earlier. Net earnings rose to $3.7 billion from $3.6 billion in the year-ago quarter. Comparable sales increased 2.2%, exceeding analysts' estimates of 1.8%, according to StreetAccount.

McPhail, who joined the company in 2005 and has held several senior positions, told CNBC, "We’re not going to change course." He added that Home Depot would continue to focus on attracting professional customers, including contractors, while using artificial intelligence (AI) tools to drive sales. McPhail said that although the business was facing greater challenges than it had earlier in the year, it continued to gain market share in the home-improvement sector.

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Who is Richard McPhail? According to his LinkedIn profile, McPhail has spent more than two decades at Home Depot. The company has more than 2,300 stores and approximately 470,000 associates. McPhail's experience spans finance, strategic planning, business development, and international financial management.

During his tenure as CFO, a position he held from September 2019 until he was appointed CEO, McPhail was responsible for the company's financial operations, capital allocation, corporate strategy, and business development. He also oversaw several major acquisitions, including HD Supply, SRS Distribution, GMS, Construction Resources, and Mingledorff's. These deals helped Home Depot strengthen its distribution network and expand its services for professional contractors.

His educational qualifications include bachelor's degrees in economics and business management from North Carolina State University and an MBA from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.

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Before joining Home Depot in 2005, McPhail held positions at Wachovia Securities, Arthur Andersen, and Marconi Corporation. He gained experience in finance and corporate development at these companies before moving to Home Depot, where he initially worked in strategic business development.

He subsequently held several leadership positions, including vice president of strategic business development and senior vice president of finance, before being appointed executive vice president and CFO in 2019.

McPhail also serves on the executive committee of the Metro Atlanta Chamber and is a board member of The Westminster Schools and Woodruff Arts Center. Home Depot's board elected him as a director alongside his appointment as CEO.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.