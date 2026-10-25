Who is Rithvik Jyothi Raj? Jailer 2 actor who plays Rajinikanth’s grandson runs a startup at 13, wants to write comics

At 13, Rithvik Jyothi Raj is building a career that extends beyond the film sets. Known for playing Rajinikanth's grandson in Jailer and its sequel Jailer 2, the young actor has revealed that he has also started a company with friends, putting his interest in coding to practical use.

Meet Rajinikanth's on-screen grandson, Rithvik Jyothi Raj In a recent interview with Cinema Vikatan, Rithvik spoke about the venture, which began with a simple idea among friends. The conversation has drawn attention to his interests outside acting, including programming, robotics, and creative writing.

According to The Indian Express, Rithvik and his friends came up with the idea while spending time on video calls. Rather than letting it stay a conversation, they decided to build a website together.

“We were just bored during video calls, so we thought, why not create a website? That’s how it started. We know a little bit of coding, so we decided to give it a try,” he said.

The website now offers products for sale and courses. However, the venture remains in its early stages, and Rithvik has acknowledged that it has yet to attract many visitors. He has also made it clear that the company is not generating income for the team at present.

The group has five core members, with another five people associated with the wider circle. Rithvik also spoke about his familiarity with Python, a programming language, and his interest in building robots.

Rithvik Jyothi Raj on working with Rajinikanth on Jailer 2 While technology is one part of his life, acting continues to be a major focus. Rithvik first gained wider recognition for his role as Rajinikanth’s grandson in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer, released in 2023, and returned for Jailer 2.

Speaking about getting another opportunity to work with the superstar, he said he had not expected the original film to lead to a sequel.

“When I acted in the first ‘Jailer,’ I never thought there would be a second part. Acting in even one Rajini sir film is a big thing. So, I was very happy when they called me again,” he said.

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Rithvik described Rajinikanth as friendly and recalled how the veteran actor would watch other performers on set even when he was not required for a scene. He also remembered SJ Suryah repeating scenes until they turned out well.

Director Nelson Dilipkumar, meanwhile, would often tease the young actor about eating uthappam every day.

What are Rithvik Jyothi Raj’s future plans? Rithvik’s ambitions are not limited to acting or his software venture. He hopes to play the lead in a film centred on children and is interested in exploring storytelling and filmmaking.

“I want to become a comic book writer,” he said, describing an interest in creating stories across genres such as horror, fantasy, adventure, comedy and mystery. He would also like to write and direct films.

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Before his film roles, Rithvik built an audience through online videos, including performances in which he played multiple characters. His screen credits also include O2, Sardar and Lucky Baskhar.