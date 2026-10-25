Who is Rithvik Jyothi Raj? Jailer 2 actor who plays Rajinikanth’s grandson runs a startup at 13, wants to write comics

At 13, Rithvik Jyothi Raj is building a career that extends beyond the film sets. Known for playing Rajinikanth's grandson in Jailer and its sequel Jailer 2, the young actor has revealed that he has also started a company with friends, putting his interest in coding to practical use.

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Meet Rajinikanth's on-screen grandson, Rithvik Jyothi Raj In a recent interview with Cinema Vikatan, Rithvik spoke about the venture, which began with a simple idea among friends. The conversation has drawn attention to his interests outside acting, including programming, robotics, and creative writing.

According to The Indian Express, Rithvik and his friends came up with the idea while spending time on video calls. Rather than letting it stay a conversation, they decided to build a website together.

“We were just bored during video calls, so we thought, why not create a website? That’s how it started. We know a little bit of coding, so we decided to give it a try,” he said.

The website now offers products for sale and courses. However, the venture remains in its early stages, and Rithvik has acknowledged that it has yet to attract many visitors. He has also made it clear that the company is not generating income for the team at present.

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The group has five core members, with another five people associated with the wider circle. Rithvik also spoke about his familiarity with Python, a programming language, and his interest in building robots.

Rithvik Jyothi Raj on working with Rajinikanth on Jailer 2 While technology is one part of his life, acting continues to be a major focus. Rithvik first gained wider recognition for his role as Rajinikanth’s grandson in Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer, released in 2023, and returned for Jailer 2.

Speaking about getting another opportunity to work with the superstar, he said he had not expected the original film to lead to a sequel.

“When I acted in the first ‘Jailer,’ I never thought there would be a second part. Acting in even one Rajini sir film is a big thing. So, I was very happy when they called me again,” he said.

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Rithvik described Rajinikanth as friendly and recalled how the veteran actor would watch other performers on set even when he was not required for a scene. He also remembered SJ Suryah repeating scenes until they turned out well.

Director Nelson Dilipkumar, meanwhile, would often tease the young actor about eating uthappam every day.

What are Rithvik Jyothi Raj’s future plans? Rithvik’s ambitions are not limited to acting or his software venture. He hopes to play the lead in a film centred on children and is interested in exploring storytelling and filmmaking.

“I want to become a comic book writer,” he said, describing an interest in creating stories across genres such as horror, fantasy, adventure, comedy and mystery. He would also like to write and direct films.

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Before his film roles, Rithvik built an audience through online videos, including performances in which he played multiple characters. His screen credits also include O2, Sardar and Lucky Baskhar.

For now, the young actor is pursuing several interests at once. His company has yet to establish itself as a commercial success, but its beginnings offer a glimpse of how he and his friends are experimenting with technology while he continues to explore opportunities in cinema.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.