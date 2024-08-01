Who is Robert ’Kelly’ Ortberg, Boeing’s new CEO? Here are the five things to know about him

Boeing has appointed Robert “Kelly” Ortberg as its next President and CEO as losses continue to widen consecutively. Ortberg will replace Dave Calhoun, who has been heading the company since 2020.
Here are five things to know about Boeing's new CEO, Robert Ortberg:
Robert “Kelly” Ortberg studied mechanical engineering at the University of Iowa. The 64-year-old began his career as an engineer at Texas Instruments in 1983 and moved to Rockwell Collins in 1987 as a program manager for more than 30 years. According to a report by the Washington Post, he became the CEO in 2013.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Kelly Ortberg is currently the CEO of Collins Aerospace, a United Technologies Company created in 2018 by combining UTC Aerospace Systems and Rockwell Collins. The company reports about $23B in annual sales and employs 70,000 people worldwide.
He also previously served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of the company’s Government Systems business from 2010 to 2012 and chief operating officer of its Commercial Systems business from 2006 to 2010.
Kelly Ortberg led Rockwell Collins through the two largest acquisitions in the company's history, the purchase of B/E Aerospace in 2017 and ARINC in 2013. His profile says he also played a role in various high-profile program wins across the aerospace and defence industries, leading the company to a place on the Fortune 500 list.
Rockwell Collins also received awards during his tenure, including being named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute and Forbes designation as one of America’s Best Large Employers. In 2017, he won the Highest Rated CEO award by Glassdoor.
Boeing is still expected to report losses inthis quarter. According to reports, it reported a wider quarterly loss and marginally lower revenue than expectations as its commercial aeroplane and defence programs are still struggling.
