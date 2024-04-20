Who is Rohan Patel? Meet Tesla's VP who exits firm days before Elon Musk cancels Delhi trip
Earlier, Patel had worked as a senior advisor to former President Barack Obama on climate and energy issues before joining Tesla in 2016.
Amid the reports of Elon Musk announcing his decision to postpone a key visit to India to expand Tesla market arrived on 20 April, another report surfaced that his firm's vice president of public policy and business development exited Tesla on 15 April, reported Hindustan Times.