HCL Technologies Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra has emerged as one of the wealthiest people in India and ranked as the richest woman in the nation after her father, Shiv Nadar, gifted her a stake in HCL Tech, Vama Delhi earlier this month.

According to Mint's earlier report, the billionaire founder of HCL Tech, Shiv Nadar, decided to gift his daughter 47 per cent of his stake in HCL Corporation and Vama Delhi as his succession plan.

As per the filing data, Malhotra will acquire a 44.17 per cent stake which was held by Vama Delhi and a 0.17 per cent stake from HCL Corp, making Malhotra the largest shareholder of HCL Corp. which gives her majority controlling powers in an Indian IT major.

With this shareholding change, this has made Roshni Nadar Malhotra the richest from India after Reliance's Mukesh Ambani and Adani Group's Gautam Adani, according to the news portal Hindustan Times' report.

Who is Roshni Nadar Malhotra? Roshni Nadar Malhotra was born in 1982 and is currently serving as the Chairperson of HCL Technologies. Malhotra has an undergraduate degree in Communications from Northwestern University in Illinois, United States.

Prior to her undergraduate course in the US, Roshni Nadar used to study at the national capital, New Delhi. After her undergraduate program, Malhotra decided to pursue a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) degree at the Kellogg School of Management of Northwestern University.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra is also a member of the Dean’s Advisory Council at MIT School of Engineering and also is an Executive Board member for Asia at the Kellogg School of Management, as per the report.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra also holds multiple influential positions globally, such as being a board member of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF). She also serves on the board of The Nature Conservancy (TNC).