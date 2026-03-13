Who is Sadanand Date? 2007-batch IPS officer takes charge as new Sebi executive director

Sadanand Date assumed charge as Executive Director at Sebi on March 4 to head the investigations department, the markets regulator said on Friday.

Who is Sadanand Date? Date is a 2007-batch IPS officer of the Uttarakhand cadre.

Prior to joining Sebi, he was on central deputation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), where he served in several key roles, including Superintendent of Police in the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) and Bank Securities and Fraud Cell (BSFC), the regulator said in a statement.

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He also headed multiple branches in Mumbai, including the Economic Offences Branch, Special Crime Branch, Special Task Branch and Anti-Corruption Branch.

During his tenure with Uttarakhand Police, Date held several leadership positions and served as Superintendent of Police or Senior Superintendent of Police in various districts, such as Uttarkashi, Nainital, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Dehradun.

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He also briefly served as Inspector General (Headquarters) and Director (Traffic) before moving to Sebi.

Date is a medical graduate and holds an MBBS degree from Grant Medical College & Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, Mumbai. He also holds a Master's degree in Police Management from Osmania University, along with MA (Economics), LLB and LLM degrees from the University of Mumbai.

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