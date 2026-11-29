A problem that began in a university classroom eventually became the foundation of a $100 million business for Sam Liang. After moving from China to the US for higher education, Liang found it difficult to keep up with lectures because of the language barrier. His workaround was simple: he carried a Sony Walkman to class, recorded his professors and listened to the lectures repeatedly until he understood them.

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Years later, that experience would help shape Otter.ai, the artificial intelligence startup he co-founded with Yun Fu in 2016. The company now generates $100 million in annual revenue and has more than 40 million users.

In an interview with Fortune, Liang spoke about his journey from growing up in China, where food rationing was part of everyday life, to building a technology company in Silicon Valley. He also discussed the habits and choices that continue to shape his lifestyle.

From Google Maps to building his own startup Liang's academic journey took him from the University of Arizona to Stanford University, where he completed his PhD. At Stanford, he worked with David Cheriton, the professor known for mentoring Google's founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin.

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Speaking to Fortune journalist Orianna Rosa Royle, Liang credited Cheriton with pushing him to think beyond conventional career paths and encouraging him to start a company.

His professional experience before entrepreneurship included stints at Cisco and Google. At Google, he contributed to the technology behind the blue location dot in Google Maps. In 2010, he left the company to launch Alohar Mobile, his first startup. Alibaba acquired the business in 2013.

How the pandemic helped Otter.ai take off The road to building Otter.ai was not straightforward. When Liang and Fu first approached investors, voice data was expensive and artificial intelligence had not yet become a mainstream business proposition. The idea of an automated assistant that could record and transcribe meetings was difficult for many investors to understand.

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The founders spent two years developing the technology under the name AISense. They launched Otter's free version in February 2018, followed by a paid subscription service a few months later.

The shift to remote working during the Covid-19 pandemic significantly increased demand for online meeting tools. As businesses relied more heavily on virtual meetings, Otter.ai's revenue reportedly surged 800% between 2019 and 2020.

The company has since expanded its reach through integrations with platforms such as Zoom, OpenAI, Claude and Google. According to Otter.ai's official website, its platform enables users to record, transcribe and summarise conversations.

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Why the millionaire CEO keeps his routine simple Despite running a business that generates $100 million in annual revenue, Liang's everyday routine appears relatively modest. In his conversation with Fortune, he revealed that he skips the complimentary lunch offered to Otter employees in favour of a homemade smoothie.

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The drink is inspired by Arnold Schwarzenegger's recipe. Liang prepares it in advance and splits it into three bottles, which he consumes at breakfast, lunch and as an afternoon snack.

Travel, however, is where he spends on a personal passion. Liang's biggest indulgence is visiting destinations around the world to participate in marathons. He has completed 13 so far and intends to continue running.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.