Who is Sameer Nehra? 42-year-old Noida businessman who ran 70 km around Adi Kailash in 12 hours

Sameer Nehra, a 42-year-old businessman from Noida, has inspired many with his latest Instagram post, which showed that he completed a 70-km run around Adi Kailash in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district in 12 hours and 17 minutes.
In a social media post, Nehra shared images from his 70-km run and wrote, "Finally completed the Adi Kailash Parikrama Ultra Run! I missed out on this event last year due to certain reasons, but this year I finally made It."
According to The Times of India, Nehra travelled through a remote Himalayan valley at roughly 15,000 feet, facing temperatures as low as -18 degrees Celsius and thin air that made each kilometre harder to cover.
For Nehra, the run carried a personal and spiritual meaning. Describing the experience, he said, “It was an amazing experience, beyond words! I truly felt a deep connection to Lord Shiv Ji throughout the run. The beauty of the surroundings and the spiritual atmosphere made it unforgettable. Om Namah Shivay.”
The businessman, who resides in Noida Sector 105, participated in the event organised by the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board from October 24 to 26 in Uttarakhand's Vyas Valley. The run began at Jyolingkong and ended at Gunji.
Nehra noted that the participants had to arrive at the location a day or two before the event to get acclimatised, adding that they stayed at a military camp before the run.
His preparation for the 70-km run included running for two hours every evening. According to his Instagram account, he has been participating in marathons for several years and also completed a 52-km run earlier in October in under 10 hours.
Having completed the 70-km challenge, he has already signed up for another endurance event, a 160-km marathon.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Nehra is an experienced chief executive officer with a demonstrated history of working in the hospital and healthcare industry. He is skilled in business processes, operations management, Java, regression testing, and Selenium.
His educational background includes a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) in Computer Science from Unique Institute of Management and Technology, an MCA in Computer Science from H.R.I.T, Ghaziabad, and an MBA from the Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad.
He started his career as a software test engineer with Citizen Media in 2011. In 2013, he joined Times Internet (QA) as a senior officer, where he analysed business requirements documents and prepared detailed test cases for new functionality. In January 2016, he joined Immuno Diagnostics, his family venture, according to a report. In 2025, he also founded another healthcare-related startup, Simply Care.