Amazon has announced that Samir Kumar, a 25-year veteran of the company, will take over as head of its India consumer business starting October 1, 2024. The leadership change comes following the resignation of Manish Tiwary, who had been leading Amazon India for over eight years.

Who is Samir Kumar? Samir Kumar has been with Amazon since 1999 and played a pivotal role in the company's growth. He was instrumental in the 2013 launch of Amazon India, the e-commerce giant’s Indian platform, which has since become one of Amazon’s most important markets globally. Kumar currently leads Amazon’s consumer operations across multiple regions, including West Asia, South Africa, and Turkey. In his new role, he will continue overseeing these areas while also managing the India business.

Kumar's extensive experience across emerging markets positions him as a critical player in Amazon's strategy for India, a region that has been a key focus for the company. "With Samir's extensive experience across emerging markets, I am even more optimistic about the future and our plans to deliver for both customers and the business in India," Amit Agarwal, Amazon's senior vice president for emerging markets, said.

Leadership transition As part of this transition, several key executives from Amazon India will report directly to Samir Kumar. These include Saurabh Srivastava, who oversees categories; Harsh Goyal, responsible for everyday essentials; Amit Nanda, managing the marketplace; and Aastha Jain, leading growth initiatives. According to Amazon's official statement, Kishore Thota, head of emerging markets shopping experience, will report directly to Agarwal.