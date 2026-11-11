Who is Sanjay Banga? Meet Tata Power's new CEO, a Harvard alumnus with 37 years of power sector experience

Tata Power, an electric utility and electricity generation company, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Sanjay Banga as its new chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director. Banga, whose career spans 37 years in the electricity sector, will begin his five-year term on May 1, 2027, succeeding Praveer Sinha.

Banga's appointment comes at a time when the company reported a nearly 49% rise in second-quarter profit, helped by a recovery in power generation and growth in its renewable energy business. The company posted a 48.6% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹1,366 crore, up from ₹919 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Who is Sanjay Banga? Banga, who joined Tata Power more than eight years ago, in May 2018, is currently the CEO and MD of Tata Power Renewable Energy.

He has held several key positions at Tata Power, including heading its transmission and distribution operations and serving as the chief executive of Tata Power Delhi Distribution. This included discom performance across Orissa, Mumbai, Delhi, and Ajmer, the transmission business in Mumbai, Powerlink Transmission Limited, and the transmission assets in UP.

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Banga previously served as the chief executive officer of Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL), a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. Under his leadership, TPDDL was recognised among India's top five companies by Great Place to Work and secured the highest ranking in the power sector.

With over three decades of experience in the electricity industry, Banga has worked across several areas, including the operational and commercial management of distribution companies (discoms), business development, digital transformation, project management, change management, regulatory advocacy and stakeholder management.

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His experience includes working with leading public and private sector electricity utilities in India, giving him an understanding of the challenges faced by the power distribution sector in India and overseas. He is also a regular speaker at industry seminars, workshops and panel discussions, both in India and internationally.

Banga began his career as an engineer trainee at the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) in 1989. Between 1989 and 1995, he was involved in the operation and commissioning of super thermal power projects. He later joined Reliance Energy, formerly known as BSES Limited, where he worked from 1996 to 2003. During this period, he handled various functions in the power generation business, including operations, maintenance, planning, design and project engineering for thermal power projects.

In terms of his educational qualifications, Banga graduated from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, and holds an MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi. He has also completed the Senior Executive Leadership Programme at Harvard Business School.