Who is Sanjay D'Souza? Meet HDFC Bank executive who retired after 27 years with the private lender

India's largest private-sector lender, HDFC Bank, has informed stock exchanges that senior management executive Sanjay D’Souza retired on superannuation, effective 31 October.

Following his retirement, D'Souza stepped down from his role at the close of business hours on 31 October, the bank said.

Advertisement

Who is Sanjay D'Souza? Sanjay D'Souza served as Group Head – Business Banking, Emerging & Micro Enterprises Group and was part of HDFC Bank's senior management. He was associated with the bank for nearly 27 years.

The statement said that D’Souza was one of the key architects of HDFC Bank’s small and medium enterprise (SME) business and contributed significantly across the lender's credit and business.

“Under his leadership, the Bank established a strong leadership position in this space. The Bank would like to place on record its sincere appreciation for the dedicated services provided by Sanjay D’Souza,” it added.

According to a 2025 report by Board Stewardship, D'Souza was appointed Group Head of the Emerging and Informal Micro Enterprises Group as part of HDFC Bank's senior management in April 2025, with immediate effect.

Advertisement

Having joined the lender in December 1999, he had experience across various functions, including the emerging enterprise group, retail credit and wholesale credit, it said. The report added that D'Souza had been heading the Emerging Enterprises Group since October 2016 and took over additional responsibility for the Micro Enterprises Group in February 2024.

HDFC Bank: Share price down in 2026, what's ahead? HDFC Bank’s share price has come under pressure in 2026, declining around 29% year-to-date (YTD), as investors assess the private lender’s growth momentum, margin performance and leadership transition.

However, domestic brokerage firm Anand Rathi has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock, with a target price of ₹966 per share, citing reasonable valuations and favourable sector tailwinds.

The brokerage, however, believes there is still a long road ahead for HDFC Bank to catch up with ICICI Bank on key operating metrics, particularly credit growth, net interest margins (NIM) and return on equity (RoE).

Advertisement

About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

X/ Twitter handle:

LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn