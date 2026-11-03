Who is Sanjay D'Souza? Meet HDFC Bank executive who retired after 27 years with the private lender

India's largest private-sector lender, HDFC Bank, has informed stock exchanges that senior management executive Sanjay D’Souza retired on superannuation, effective 31 October.
Following his retirement, D'Souza stepped down from his role at the close of business hours on 31 October, the bank said.
Sanjay D'Souza served as Group Head – Business Banking, Emerging & Micro Enterprises Group and was part of HDFC Bank's senior management. He was associated with the bank for nearly 27 years.
The statement said that D’Souza was one of the key architects of HDFC Bank’s small and medium enterprise (SME) business and contributed significantly across the lender's credit and business.
“Under his leadership, the Bank established a strong leadership position in this space. The Bank would like to place on record its sincere appreciation for the dedicated services provided by Sanjay D’Souza,” it added.
According to a 2025 report by Board Stewardship, D'Souza was appointed Group Head of the Emerging and Informal Micro Enterprises Group as part of HDFC Bank's senior management in April 2025, with immediate effect.
Having joined the lender in December 1999, he had experience across various functions, including the emerging enterprise group, retail credit and wholesale credit, it said. The report added that D'Souza had been heading the Emerging Enterprises Group since October 2016 and took over additional responsibility for the Micro Enterprises Group in February 2024.
HDFC Bank’s share price has come under pressure in 2026, declining around 29% year-to-date (YTD), as investors assess the private lender’s growth momentum, margin performance and leadership transition.
However, domestic brokerage firm Anand Rathi has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock, with a target price of ₹966 per share, citing reasonable valuations and favourable sector tailwinds.
The brokerage, however, believes there is still a long road ahead for HDFC Bank to catch up with ICICI Bank on key operating metrics, particularly credit growth, net interest margins (NIM) and return on equity (RoE).