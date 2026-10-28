Who is Sanjeev Bikhchandani? Meet the entrepreneur taking charge of Info Edge after 27 years

Info Edge co-founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani will take over as executive vice chairman, managing director and group chief executive officer from December 3, 2026, following a leadership transition announced by the company on October 28.

Bikhchandani will succeed Hitesh Oberoi, who is stepping down from his full-time operating role after nearly 27 years at the company. Oberoi will cease to be managing director and CEO at the close of business on December 2 and will join the board as a non-executive, non-independent director from December 3, subject to shareholder approval.

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Also Read | Naukri brand parent Info Edge shares dip after ₹3 per share dividend move

Who is Sanjeev Bikhchandani? Sanjeev Bikhchandani is the co-founder of Info Edge, the company behind online recruitment platform Naukri.com. The company operates businesses across recruitment, real estate, matrimony and education through brands including Naukri, 99acres, Jeevansathi and Shiksha.

His appointment as executive vice chairman, managing director and group CEO will run until April 26, 2031, co-terminus with his existing term as a director. The appointment is subject to shareholder approval.

Also Read | Naukri brand parent Info Edge shares dip after ₹3 per share dividend move

What is Info Edge? Info Edge is the parent company of Naukri.com and operates a portfolio of internet businesses across multiple sectors.

Its brands include Naukri in recruitment, 99acres in real estate, Jeevansathi in matrimony and Shiksha in education. The company's portfolio spans online services aimed at job seekers, property buyers, people seeking matrimonial matches and students researching education options.

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Why is Info Edge changing its leadership? The company announced that Hitesh Oberoi would step down from his full-time operating role after nearly 27 years. According to the company, Oberoi made the decision following careful consideration and plans to devote more time to education, entrepreneurship, institution building, investing and philanthropy, as well as his family.

The board acknowledged Oberoi's contribution to the company, crediting him with helping build and strengthen its businesses and leadership team.

Following the transition, Oberoi will continue to serve on the board as a non-executive, non-independent director, subject to shareholder approval.

The board approved the appointments at a meeting on October 28, which began at 10:30 am and concluded at 1:45 pm, according to the regulatory filing.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.