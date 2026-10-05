Who is Sanjeev Moghe? Axis Bank Group Head resigns after 8 years; read his resignation letter: ‘I leave with a...’

Sanjeev Moghe, Axis Bank's senior management personnel, designated as Group Head - South, tendered his resignation on October 4 to “pursue an opportunity outside the bank,” the private bank declared in an exchange filing. He will be relieved from the services of Axis Bank at the close of business on October 30, 2026, and will cease to be a Senior Management Personnel from the same date.

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The bank acknowledged his contributions during his tenure in a formal disclosure under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Sanjeev Moghe's resignation letter In his resignation letter, Moghe said he joined Axis Bank in March 2018 and had spent eight years with the organisation. During his tenure, he led Cards and Payments before taking charge of the South geography for Branch Banking.

"Both have been deeply fulfilling-not only in how the businesses grew, but in the teams we built and the people who grew alongside them," Moghe said, referring to his leadership roles.

He said his time at Axis Bank had given him several opportunities to work with teams and contribute to the growth of the businesses.

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"I leave with a great deal learnt and a great deal to be grateful for," he said in the letter.

Moghe said he had received an opportunity outside Axis Bank that he was "keen to pursue" and therefore decided to submit his resignation.

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Moghe to ensure smooth handover Moghe also said he would work closely with his team during the transition period to ensure a smooth handover of his responsibilities.

"I will work closely with the team to ensure a smooth and complete handover, and would like to be relieved on October 30, 2026," he said.

He thanked his teams, including direct and support teams, as well as the bank's leadership, for their support during his eight-year tenure.

"I have valued your trust and counsel and will carry it with me," Moghe said.

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He also wished Axis Bank success in the future, saying, "it has a bright road in front of it."

Axis Bank's response Axis Bank said it placed on record its appreciation for the "valuable contributions" made by Moghe during his tenure and wished him "the very best in his future endeavors."

The bank also attached a copy of Moghe's resignation letter to its filing, along with the details required under the applicable SEBI regulations.

Who is Sanjeev Moghe? Sanjeev Moghe, President and Head of Branch Banking (South) at Axis Bank, was elevated to the bank’s senior management team in April 2026. In his current role, he also heads the Branch Control Unit and oversees the controls charter across Axis Bank’s branch network nationwide.

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Moghe has extensive experience in cards, payments and retail financial services. He joined Axis Bank in 2018 after holding senior leadership positions at Citigroup and Bajaj Finance.

Moghe is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta and holds a bachelor’s degree in Metallurgical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.