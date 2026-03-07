Who is Shaan Patel? 22-year old entrepreneur launches quant investment company

Shaan Patel, a 22-year-old entrepreneur based out of Gujarat, has emerged as one of India's youngest fund managers after launching his own quantitative investment platform.

His company, Shaan Patel Asset Management (SPAM), focuses on data-driven equity strategies, and is positioning itself as a new entrant in India's alternative investment landscape.

According to the company, it currently manages close to ₹36 crore in assets and operates within the regulated Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) framework in the country, news agency ANI reported.

Company's area of focus The firm operates in the space of quantitative investing, which utilises mathematical models, statistical analysis and algorithmic systems to spot opportunities in financial markets. Such an approach relies on rule-based systems rather than subjective analysis or market narratives, helping reduce behavioural bias and maintain disciplined portfolio construction.

It launched its Flexi-Cap Strategy on July 10, with an initial asset base of ₹25 crore. The firm's strategy is built around structured research processes and risk management frameworks designed to respond to evolving market conditions, according to the agency report.

From education to entrepreneurial journey— All about Shaan Patel Shaan Patel's academic background includes a BSc in Finance and Investment from Loughborough University, where he specialised in Portfolio Management, and dual MSc degrees in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

He developed his investment models during his academic training in finance and artificial intelligence.

Also Read | Sebi’s AIF overhaul reshapes private market playbook for wealthy investors

Before formally launching the firm, Patel began testing his investment strategies in September 2023 using proprietary capital. Over the next 18 months, the models were refined under real market conditions, helping build the quantitative framework that now forms the core of Shaan Patel Asset Management’s investment approach.

The firm received an approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as a Category III Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), as per the company's statement. Such funds are allowed to use complex trading techniques, including quantitative and algorithmic approaches, with the primary objective of generating returns for investors.

Quantitative investing gains traction Quantitative investing is becoming a popular strategy among investors around the world, as they increasingly seek technology-led strategies capable of responding to rapidly changing market environments.

As part of its future growth plans, the company told ANI that it is also working to build a specialised team, who will focus on quantitative research, data science and portfolio risk management to further strengthen its investment capabilities.