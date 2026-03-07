Who is Shaan Patel? 22-year old entrepreneur launches quant investment company

Shaan Patel, a 22-year-old entrepreneur based out of Gujarat, has emerged as one of India's youngest fund managers after launching his own quantitative investment platform.

His company, Shaan Patel Asset Management (SPAM), focuses on data-driven equity strategies, and is positioning itself as a new entrant in India's alternative investment landscape.

Advertisement

According to the company, it currently manages close to ₹36 crore in assets and operates within the regulated Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) framework in the country, news agency ANI reported.

Company's area of focus The firm operates in the space of quantitative investing, which utilises mathematical models, statistical analysis and algorithmic systems to spot opportunities in financial markets. Such an approach relies on rule-based systems rather than subjective analysis or market narratives, helping reduce behavioural bias and maintain disciplined portfolio construction.

It launched its Flexi-Cap Strategy on July 10, with an initial asset base of ₹25 crore. The firm's strategy is built around structured research processes and risk management frameworks designed to respond to evolving market conditions, according to the agency report.

Advertisement

From education to entrepreneurial journey— All about Shaan Patel Shaan Patel's academic background includes a BSc in Finance and Investment from Loughborough University, where he specialised in Portfolio Management, and dual MSc degrees in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

He developed his investment models during his academic training in finance and artificial intelligence.

Before formally launching the firm, Patel began testing his investment strategies in September 2023 using proprietary capital. Over the next 18 months, the models were refined under real market conditions, helping build the quantitative framework that now forms the core of Shaan Patel Asset Management’s investment approach.

The firm received an approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as a Category III Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), as per the company's statement. Such funds are allowed to use complex trading techniques, including quantitative and algorithmic approaches, with the primary objective of generating returns for investors.

Advertisement

Quantitative investing gains traction Quantitative investing is becoming a popular strategy among investors around the world, as they increasingly seek technology-led strategies capable of responding to rapidly changing market environments.

As part of its future growth plans, the company told ANI that it is also working to build a specialised team, who will focus on quantitative research, data science and portfolio risk management to further strengthen its investment capabilities.

One of the main advantages of quantitative strategies is that they can help to reduce the impact of emotions on one’s investment decisions. Quant funds are ideal for long-term investors, those seeking stability, and risk-averse individuals, Mint reported earlier.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer