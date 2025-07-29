Who is Shailesh Jejurikar, India-born executive named P&G CEO? Know experience, educational qualifications, more

Procter & Gamble Co. has named its longtime executive Shailesh Jejurikar as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, it said Tuesday. Jejurikar joins the long list of Indian CEOs in the US that features Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, Aravind Srinivas Shantanu Narayen, Arvind Krishna, Neal Mohan and Leena Nair among others.

The current chief operating officer of P&G, Shailesh Jejurikar, will assume his new role on January 1, 2026. The Indian-origin executive will replace Jon Moeller, according to a statement.

Jejurikar is taking on the CEO role at a time when the consumer goods conglomerate, like other companies, is struggling to navigate US President Donald Trump’s trade war and economic uncertainty.

P&G, maker of Tide detergent and other household items, cut its annual sales and profit outlook last quarter, citing tariffs and volatility in consumer demand.

P&G's Lead Director of Board Joe Jimenez expressed the Board’s confidence in Jejurikar.

“Shailesh has been an integral part of P&G's leadership team with substantial contributions across multiple businesses and in both developed and developing regions, notably in Fabric Care and Home Care and most recently in P&G’s Enterprise markets," he said.

"Shailesh is an outstanding leader, and the Company will benefit from his ongoing leadership to build on the strong foundation he has helped create.”

Who is Shailesh Jejurikar? Born in India, Shailesh Jejurikar, 58, completed his schooling from Hyderabad Public School. There, he was a classmate of Satya Nadella, according to a report by CNBC-TV18.

Jejurikar completed his graduation from Elphinstone College in Mumbai and then enrolled himselft at IIM Lucknow for MBA.

Jejurikar joined P&G in 1989, immediately after completing his MBA at IIM Lucknow. Joining first as as an assistant brand manager for Personal Health Care in India, he quickly rose ranks and became a key figure in the company's global operations.

The incoming P&G CEO has been a part of the company's global leadership team since 2014, holding various senior leadership roles in categories, sectors and regions. He was promoted to the post of COO in October 2021.

According to the company, Jejurikar helped build several of “P&G’s core businesses including global Fabric Care and Home Care and in regions including North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America.”