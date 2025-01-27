Cloud software startup Zoho Corporation's CEO Sridhar Vembu, in his social media post on platform X, announced on January 27 that co-founder Shailesh Kumar Davey will take over his spot as the new group CEO.

Sridhar Vembu also disclosed that he will take the new role of Chief Scientist in the company and will be responsible for research and development initiatives.

“I will step down as CEO of Zoho Corp and take a new role as Chief Scientist, responsible for deep R&D initiatives. Our co-founder Shailesh Kumar Davey will serve as our new group CEO,” said Vembu in his post on X.

Who is Shailesh Kumar Davey? Shailesh Kumar Davey and Sridhar Vembu are the co-founders of Zoho Corp. He has a Bachelor in Technology (B.Tech) degree in Metallurgy, a study of science dealing with technology connected with metals and their production and purification, from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) 1992.

Shailesh Kumar Davey also has a Master in Technology (MTech) from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, in Industrial Management, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Before the announcement of Davey as the new CEO of Zoho, he was positioned as the vice president of engineering at ManageEngine, the IT management division of Zoho Corporation.

Shailesh Kumar Davey has been a key figure in the engineering process of Zoho and has a background in network projects from his days with Tata-IBM, reported the news portal Analytics India Mag on Monday.

“We believe that optimising everything from the software to the server and the data centre can provide significant value to our customers,” Davey told the news portal.

Sridhar Vembu's move to step down as CEO and become the company's Chief Scientist comes as the firm looks to expand into artificial intelligence and machine learning.