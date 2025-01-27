Who is Shailesh Kumar Davey? Meet new CEO of Zoho Corp who will succeed Sridhar Vembu

Sridhar Vembu announced his move to step down on January 27, naming co-founder Shailesh Kumar Davey to take his spot as Zoho chief. Check who Shailesh Kumar Davey is.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated27 Jan 2025, 07:50 PM IST
Advertisement
Shailesh Kumar Davey, co-founder and the new CEO of Zoho Corporation, is replacing Sridhar Vembu.(Facebook/@ManageEngine)

Cloud software startup Zoho Corporation's CEO Sridhar Vembu announced on January 27 that co-founder Shailesh Kumar Davey will become the new group CEO as he assumes the role of Chief Scientist in the company.  

Also Read | Sridhar Vembu steps aside as Zoho CEO to embrace ’Chief Scientist’ role

In a post on social media platform X, Sridhar Vembu also disclosed that he would be responsible for research and development initiatives as the company's Chief Scientist.

“I will step down as CEO of Zoho Corp and take a new role as Chief Scientist, responsible for deep R&D initiatives. Our co-founder Shailesh Kumar Davey will serve as our new group CEO,” said Vembu in his post on X. 

Advertisement
Also Read | Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu backs IIT Madras Director ‘Gomutra is beneficial’ claim

Who is Shailesh Kumar Davey?

Shailesh Kumar Davey, who co-founded Zoho Corp along with Sridhar Vembu, graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in 1992 with a Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) degree in metallurgy, a study of science related to technology related to metals and their production and purification.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Shailesh Kumar Davey also has a Master of Technology (MTech) in Industrial Management from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.

Before the announcement of Davey as the new CEO of Zoho, he was positioned as the vice president of engineering at ManageEngine, the IT management division of Zoho Corporation.

Advertisement
Also Read | LiverDoc slams Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu for backing IIT director’s ‘Gomutra’ claim

Shailesh Kumar Davey has been a key figure in the engineering process of Zoho and has a background in network projects from his days with Tata-IBM, reported the news portal Analytics India Mag on Monday.

“We believe that optimising everything from the software to the server and the data centre can provide significant value to our customers,” Davey told the news portal.

Sridhar Vembu's move to step down as CEO and become the company's Chief Scientist comes as the firm looks to expand into artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Advertisement

“The future of our company entirely depends on how well we navigate the R&D challenge,” said Vembu in his post on platform X.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesPeopleWho is Shailesh Kumar Davey? Meet new CEO of Zoho Corp who will succeed Sridhar Vembu
First Published:27 Jan 2025, 07:50 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts