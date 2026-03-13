Who is Shantanu Narayen? Know all about the outgoing Adobe CEO’s Indian roots, net worth and more

Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen announced on Thursday that he will step down from his role after nearly two decades of leading the design software maker. According to Adobe, Narayen will leave his role once a successor is appointed.

Narayen’s departure marks the end of an incredible journey, which began in 1998 when he joined Adobe as vice president and general manager of its engineering technology group.

Who is Shantanu Narayen? Narayen was born in Hyderabad, Telangana, as the second son of his parents on May 27, 1963. He attended the Hyderabad Public School and earned his bachelor's degree in electronics and communication engineering from Osmania University.

Narayen also did his master's degree in computer science from Bowling Green State University.

Narayen, who also holds an MBA from the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley, began his career in 1986 in Silicon Valley at a startup called Measurex Automation Systems.

He also worked with Apple in senior management positions from 1989 to 1995.

Narayen's career at Adobe Narayen joined Adobe in 1998 as senior vice president and rose through the ranks, holding positions including that of executive vice president and chief operating officer.

In 2007, when the then-CEO Bruce Chizen stepped down, Narayen was tasked to replace him.

The 62-year-old has held the position ever since, and under his leadership, Adobe went on to become the design software giant it is today.

During his term as CEO, Adobe's revenue grew from $3 billion to over $21 billion by the end of 2024. It was under his leadership that Adobe transitioned into a subscription model, which, while increasing the company’s revenue, faced heavy criticism from users.

Shantanu Narayen’s net worth Narayen has an estimated net worth of approximately ₹4,670 crore ($560 million), according to the 2025 Hurun Rich List.

In the 2025 fiscal year, his total compensation was approximately $51 million, including base salary, bonuses, and stock awards. Narayen is estimated to hold $118 million in Adobe shares.

Narayen also serves as the Lead Independent Director for Pfizer, with an estimated compensation package of $445,000 per year. According to Fintool, the package includes an annual cash retainer, annual equity, Lead Independent Director fee, and Committee fees.

Adobe's challenges Narayen’s exit comes at a time when Adobe is grappling with a changing software landscape, where artificial intelligence is lowering the barrier to entry for design and its dominant position in the industry is being threatened by newcomers embracing the technology.

Adobe is doubling down on AI, striking partnerships and exploring acquisitions to extend its industry lead.

Separately, Adobe reported quarterly financial results, with double-digit growth in total revenue and its customer subscription segments, reflecting resilient spending on its product suite.