Who is Sharad Mathur? Meet IndusInd General Insurance’s new MD and CEO tasked with driving growth and transformation

IndusInd General Insurance Company Ltd, formerly Reliance General Insurance, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Sharad Mathur as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO), following statutory approvals, according to a PTI report.
Part of the IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) Group, the insurer has appointed Mathur to lead its next phase of transformation and growth, with a focus on customer experience, digital innovation, distribution expansion and profitable growth, the report says.
Mathur brings around three decades of experience in the insurance and financial services industry, having held senior leadership positions at Universal Sompo General Insurance, SBI General Insurance and ICICI Lombard.
Mathur has spent nearly 30 years in insurance and financial services, with experience spanning business transformation, distribution expansion, risk management, underwriting, technology-led initiatives and corporate governance.
Before joining IndusInd General Insurance, he served as MD and CEO of Universal Sompo General Insurance for more than six years. During his tenure, he led organisational transformation efforts and worked to strengthen distribution networks, risk management and technology-driven customer service, as per PTI.
Earlier, Mathur held leadership positions at SBI General Insurance and ICICI Lombard, contributing to their growth from their formative stages.
At IndusInd General Insurance, Mathur will oversee the company's next phase of transformation, with an emphasis on improving customer experience, expanding distribution partnerships and increasing access to insurance.
The company said his priorities would include digital innovation, insurance inclusion, sustainable and profitable growth, and strong corporate governance.
His experience in distribution, underwriting and technology-led initiatives is expected to support the insurer's efforts to strengthen customer servicing and expand its market presence, as per the report.
Mathur is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Directors and a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors, India.
He has also completed executive leadership and compliance programmes at the University of Pennsylvania, the Indian School of Business, Harvard Business School and the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.