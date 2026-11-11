Who is Shuchi Suri? Mahindra & Mahindra appoints Executive VP as Chief Sales and Marketing officer - Automotive

Mahindra & Mahindra has appointed Shuchi Suri as its next Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for its automotive business, bringing a consumer goods industry veteran into a key leadership position as the automaker looks to strengthen its sales and brand strategy.

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According to the company's regulatory filing, Suri, currently Executive Vice-President – Mahindra Experiences, will assume the new role with effect from April 1, 2027. She will report to R Velusamy, President of Mahindra's Automotive Business.

Suri joined the Mahindra Group in May this year after spending more than 22 years at Unilever, where she held leadership positions across India, the Asia-Pacific region and the company's global headquarters in the United Kingdom. Her appointment brings extensive experience in brand strategy, consumer segmentation, portfolio transformation and marketing to Mahindra's automotive division.

The leadership transition comes as automakers increasingly focus on customer experience, brand positioning and digital-first marketing to attract buyers in a competitive passenger vehicle market.

Who is Shuchi Suri? Shuchi Suri is a senior business and marketing executive with more than 22 years of experience at Unilever, where she handled business leadership and marketing responsibilities across several international markets.

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Before joining Mahindra, she most recently served as Global Vice President for Homecare at Unilever. In this position, she led a multi-billion-euro global category spanning more than 60 markets, focusing on business growth, portfolio transformation, and margin improvement, according to Mahindra's regulatory disclosure issued when she joined the group.

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Her career at Unilever included leadership assignments in India, Singapore, China and the United Kingdom. Her areas of expertise include brand strategy, consumer segmentation, premium innovation, consumer lifecycle management and digital-first marketing partnerships.

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Suri began her career at Unilever in 2003 as a business leadership trainee in Delhi. Over the years, she took up responsibilities across sales, customer management and marketing before moving into regional and global leadership positions. Her international assignments included business leadership roles in North Asia and the Asia-Pacific region.

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Academically, Suri is a triple gold medallist from the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Delhi, and holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Lucknow, Mahindra said in its April regulatory filing.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X