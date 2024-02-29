Sridhar Ramaswamy took over as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of US firm Snowflake after the "surprise" retirement of long-time CEO Frank Slootman on February 27. He also became a member of the Board of Directors at Snowflake on Wednesday. Ramaswamy joined Snowflake last year with the company’s acquisition of Neeva, an AI-powered search engine.

Here's all you need to know about Sridhar Ramaswamy

Education and background

Sridhar Ramaswamy was born in Tamil Nadu in 1967. In 1989, he immigrated to the United States. He earned a Ph.D. in computer science from Brown University and a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from IIT Madras, as per his LinkedIn profile.

Career

Sridhar Ramaswamy co-founded Neeva in 2019, which was acquired by US-based data cloud company Snowflake in 2023. Ramaswamy served as the senior vice president of AI at Snowflake, as per his profile on the Snowflake website.

Since joining Snowflake in May 2023, Ramaswamy has been spearheading Snowflake's AI strategy, a press release by the US firm read. He led the launch of Snowflake Cortex, Snowflake's new fully managed service that makes AI simple and secure for all users to quickly drive business value.

Ramaswamy spent more than 15 years at Google, where he started as a software engineer and rose to Senior Vice President (SVP) of Ads & Commerce. He also held research positions at Bell Labs, Lucent Technologies, and Bell Communications Research (Bellcore).

He was a Venture Partner at Greylock Partners from October 2018 until recently, and he sits on the board of trustees at Brown University.

About Snowflake

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake’s Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, power data applications, and execute diverse AI/ML and analytic workloads.

Thousands of customers across many industries, including 691 of the 2023 Forbes Global 2000 (G2K) as of January 31, 2024, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses, the company's press release said.

