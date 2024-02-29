Who is Sridhar Ramaswamy? Meet the IITian who became CEO of data cloud US firm Snowflake
Sridhar Ramaswamy was named as the Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors at Snowflake on Wednesday. Here's al you need to know about the new Snowflake CEO.
Sridhar Ramaswamy took over as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of US firm Snowflake after the "surprise" retirement of long-time CEO Frank Slootman on February 27. He also became a member of the Board of Directors at Snowflake on Wednesday. Ramaswamy joined Snowflake last year with the company’s acquisition of Neeva, an AI-powered search engine.