Sugandha Hiremath, sister of Bharat Forge chairman Baba Kalyani, is at the centre of a high-profile inheritance dispute involving the Kalyani family’s ancestral wealth, estimated at more than ₹1 lakh crore. The legal battle, which has dragged on across judicial forums, involves claims over family assets, properties and stakes in companies linked to the Pune-based industrial family.

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The dispute took a fresh turn on November 23, 2026, after the Supreme Court was informed that mediation between the family members had failed. The court has now asked the parties to explore resolving the matter through arbitration, potentially opening another route to settle the dispute over the family's substantial ancestral assets.

Hiremath has sought enforcement of an alleged 1994 family arrangement, which she claims provided for the redistribution of family assets. Her claims reportedly include a transfer of around 34% stake in Hikal Ltd held by entities controlled by her brother Baba Kalyani. The claims have been disputed, setting the stage for a prolonged legal battle over the interpretation and enforceability of the alleged arrangement.

The dispute has expanded beyond the alleged agreement to encompass claims concerning Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) assets, family properties and holdings in group companies.

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Who is Sugandha Hiremath, and what is her connection to the Kalyani family’s business empire and the inheritance dispute?

Who is Sugandha Hiremath? Sugandha Hiremath, also known as Sugandha Jaidev Hiremath, is an Indian businesswoman associated with the pharmaceutical and chemical industry, corporate investments and art and heritage initiatives. She is the sister of Baba Kalyani and Gaurishankar Kalyani, members of the family behind the Kalyani Group, one of India's prominent industrial conglomerates.

Hiremath is associated with Hikal Ltd, a listed company operating in the pharmaceutical, crop protection and specialty chemicals businesses. She joined the company's board on February 5, 1992, and has been associated with its corporate affairs for several decades.

Outside the corporate sphere, Hiremath is associated with the Zirad Art and Heritage Foundation, an initiative focused on Indian art, heritage and educational activities. The foundation is associated with her and her husband, Jai Hiremath.

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Her public profile is closely linked to the Kalyani family business legacy, but she has increasingly drawn attention because of the inheritance dispute involving her brother, Baba Kalyani.

The Kalyani family The Kalyani family is among India's prominent industrial families, with its business roots in Pune, Maharashtra. The family built its industrial legacy around engineering, forging, automotive components and manufacturing, with Bharat Forge emerging as its flagship company.

The group's foundations were laid by Neelkanth Rao Kalyani, with the business subsequently expanding under the next generation, including his son Baba Kalyani.

Key members of the Kalyani family - Neelkanth Rao Kalyani: Founder of the Kalyani Group and the family’s industrial legacy.

- Baba Kalyani: Chairman and managing director of Bharat Forge and one of India's prominent industrialists.

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- Gaurishankar Kalyani: Younger brother of Baba Kalyani, associated with group businesses.

- Sugandha Hiremath: Sister of Baba Kalyani and Gaurishankar Kalyani, and a claimant in the family inheritance dispute.

The inheritance dispute has brought the family's private wealth and succession-related claims into the public domain, with the legal proceedings involving questions over ancestral assets, family arrangements and the distribution of wealth among family members.

The Kalyani family business legacy The Kalyani Group has interests spanning forging, automotive components, engineering, defence manufacturing and other industrial businesses. Its flagship company, Bharat Forge, is a major player in the global forging and automotive components industry.

The family's business interests and investments, along with ancestral assets and properties, form part of the broader dispute that has now reached the Supreme Court.

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How Kalyani family inheritance dispute reached Supreme Court The inheritance dispute has seen attempts to resolve it outside the conventional courtroom process.

In May, the Bombay High Court declined to compel the parties to mediation, observing that mediation under the Mediation Act, 2023, is voluntary.

Sugandha Hiremath subsequently approached the Supreme Court, which in July urged the family members to make another attempt at an amicable settlement. The top court appointed former Supreme Court judge Justice L Nageswara Rao as the sole mediator to facilitate discussions between the parties.

Senior advocates Abhishek Singhvi, Kapil Sibal and Aryama Sundaram appeared for members of the Kalyani family, while senior advocate Shyam Divan represented Sugandha Hiremath.

However, the mediation process failed to resolve the dispute.

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On November 23, the Supreme Court was informed about the failure of the mediation. A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana asked the parties to consider referring all disputes to a sole arbitrator.

Also Read | Kalyani family dispute: SC suggests arbitration after mediation fails

The court said the parties could explore appointing a mutually acceptable arbitrator to adjudicate the claims and offered to suggest names if required.

The matter has been scheduled for hearing after two weeks, with the parties expected to consider whether arbitration could provide a way forward.