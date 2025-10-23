Who is Sunil Moolchandani? Hyundai Motor India’s new national sales head

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has appointed Sunil Moolchandani as its Function Head – National Sales. According to a report by news agency PTI, Moolchandani previously served as the Chief Commercial Officer (Central Zone) at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

“His appointment reflects HMIL's continued focus on strengthening its national sales framework and building deeper connections with customers across key markets,” Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

The company further added, “Moolchandani's leadership is expected to further HMIL's commitment to excellence, innovation and customer satisfaction — core pillars that continue to define Hyundai's journey in India.”

Who is Sunil Moolchandani? Moolchandani has over 24 years of experience in the automotive and commercial sectors, having held multiple leadership roles across India’s top automobile companies.

What has been his career journey? According to his LinkedIn, Moolchandani was associated with Maruti Suzuki India Limited for over 19 years, holding several senior positions within the organisation.

He most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer (Central Zone), a role he assumed in April 2025. Prior to that, he was the Commercial Business Head – NEXA (Central Zone) from October 2020 to April 2025, based in New Delhi.

Earlier, he worked as Regional Manager – Delhi between May 2016 and September 2020, following a decade-long stint as Regional Manager – UP & UK from March 2006 to May 2016 in Lucknow.

Before joining Maruti Suzuki, he began his career with Bajaj Auto Ltd, where he served as Area Product Manager – 2Wheelers from June 2001 to February 2006.

What is his educational background? Moolchandani holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical) from the University of Pune, completed in 1999, and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) from the Symbiosis Centre for Management and Human Resource Development (SCMHRD), Pune (1999–2001).

Hyundai Motor India's investment plans The company said it plans to invest ₹450 billion ($5.07 billion) by fiscal 2030 to boost capacity and strengthen research and development, allocating about 60 per cent of the funds to R&D and the rest toward product upgrades and capacity expansion.